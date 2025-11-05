Kevin's Natural Foods Serves Up a Stress-Free Holiday Meal with New Turkey Breast & Gravy with Cranberry Sauce

Ready in just minutes, Kevin's expands seasonal offerings with new holiday-favorite flavors without the fuss.

STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Kevin's Natural Foods simplifies gathering with the launch of its delicious heat-and-serve Turkey Breast & Gravy with Cranberry Sauce, made with clean ingredients. Featuring tender, sous-vide turkey breast, slowly simmered gluten-free gravy, and a side of tart cranberry sauce, this no-stress holiday hero is ready to serve in just 10 minutes - perfect for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or anytime a craving for seasonal flavors strikes.

With 70% of Americans reporting feeling stressed during the holiday season, Kevin's is taking the pressure off by making it easier than ever to get a head start on holiday meal planning. The Turkey Breast & Gravy with Cranberry Sauce joins Kevin's existing seasonal lineup, which includes Turkey Breast & Gravy, Turkey Gravy and Holiday Mashed Sweet Potatoes. The collection offers an effortless way to serve craveable holiday classics without sacrificing quality, flavor, or time spent with friends and family. Like all Kevin's products, the seasonal favorites are all gluten-free, soy-free, use meat raised without antibiotics, and are made without refined sugars.

"Our goal is to simplify the busy holiday season by offering a complete lineup of traditional dishes that are convenient, nutritious, and delicious," said Becky Graham, Chief Marketing Officer at Kevin's Natural Foods. "With turkey, gravy, seasonal sides and more, Kevin's makes it easier for families to enjoy the holidays without the stress."

Kevin's Turkey Breast & Gravy with Cranberry Sauce and other seasonal favorites are now available nationwide at Kroger, Target, Costco, Fresh Thyme, Thrive Market and more. For more information and to find a store near you, visit https://lets.shop/2837/seasonal/.

About Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of refrigerated and frozen meals, sides, soups, and sauces on a mission to empower even the busiest people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor. Co-founded by Kevin McCray who battled an auto-immune disorder for years, Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to make clean eating seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. All of Kevin's products are shockingly delicious, made with clean ingredients, and are ready to eat in minutes. A true market disruptor, Kevin's is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand working to prove every day that proper nutrition can be as delicious as it is healthy. Find Kevin's Natural Foods products at retailers nationwide, and to learn more about our Gluten-Free, Paleo, and Keto certifications, visit www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com.

