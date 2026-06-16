Kevin's Natural Foods Takes on Breakfast with Launch of New Scramble Starters

Chef-crafted flavor meets freezer convenience, bringing bold, craveable breakfast to busy mornings.

STOCKTON, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mornings just got a major upgrade. Kevin's Natural Foods, the brand known for redefining clean, heat-and-serve meals, is now taking on breakfast with the launch of Scramble Starters—a first-of-its-kind frozen breakfast solution designed to bring the brand's signature simplicity and bold flavor to morning routines. With this addition to their robust line of entrées, frozen meals, pastas, sides and sauces, Kevin's is officially on the menu all day, every day.

Kevin's Natural Foods Scramble Starters

Unlike traditional frozen breakfasts, Scramble Starters deliver the best of both worlds: freezer convenience with restaurant-quality freshness. Each chef-crafted flavor features vegetables and high-quality protein paired with craveable sauces; just add eggs to create a fresh, protein-rich, delicious egg scramble in minutes.

Kevin's Scramble Starters will be rolling out nationwide in four chef-crafted flavors:

Denver-Style Ham & White Cheddar – Applewood-smoked ham with bell peppers, onions, and a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce

– Applewood-smoked ham with bell peppers, onions, and a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce Spinach & Bacon Florentine – Crisp, uncured bacon with poblano peppers, onions, and a creamy parmesan cheese sauce

– Crisp, uncured bacon with poblano peppers, onions, and a creamy parmesan cheese sauce Tex-Mex Style Avocado Chicken – Tender chicken breast with poblano peppers, red bell peppers, and a smooth avocado crema

– Tender chicken breast with poblano peppers, red bell peppers, and a smooth avocado crema Ranchero Sirloin Steak – Tender sirloin steak with onions, bell peppers, and a rich chipotle ranchero sauce

The launch comes as consumers continue to seek convenience and variety in their morning meals. Research shows nearly 70% of consumers regularly repeat the same breakfast choices, making breakfast the most monotonous meal of the day. Kevin's Scramble Starters break the mundane, transforming a morning staple into something more exciting, flavorful, and satisfying – without adding extra effort to the morning.

"Consumers shouldn't have to choose between convenience and a delicious breakfast," said Becky Graham, Chief Marketing Officer at Kevin's Natural Foods. "We saw an opportunity to create something entirely new – a satisfying product that brings together the ease of frozen with the experience of cooking fresh, all while delivering the clean ingredients and great taste that Kevin's fans expect."

Whether it's fueling up for a busy day, powering through morning meetings, or recovering from an early workout, Scramble Starters bring bold flavor and everyday convenience to breakfast. Available in 16 oz multi-serve bags with up to four servings each, Kevin's Scramble Starters are rolling out nationwide at Target, Kroger, Harris Teeter, and more with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

About Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of refrigerated and frozen meals, sides, pastas, and sauces –and now breakfast – on a mission to empower even the busiest people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor. Co-founded by Kevin McCray who battled an auto-immune disorder for years, Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to make clean eating seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. All of Kevin's products are shockingly delicious, made with clean ingredients, and ready to eat in minutes. A true market disruptor, Kevin's is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand working to prove every day that proper nutrition can be as delicious as it is healthy. Find Kevin's Natural Foods products at retailers nationwide, and to learn more about our Gluten-Free, Paleo, and Keto certifications, visit www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kayla Farrell, RDN

[email protected]

260-402-0084

SOURCE Kevin's Natural Foods