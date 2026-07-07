Kevin's Natural Foods Fuels Pro Football's Elite as Official Clean Eating Partner of Sack Summit

Leading clean-ingredient food brand joins pro football's premier gathering of defensive players, fueling performance with protein-packed meals.

STOCKTON, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin's Natural Foods, known for shockingly delicious, protein-packed meals made with simple ingredients, has been named the Official Clean Eating Partner of Sack Summit, taking place in Las Vegas July 9–11, 2026. Founded by professional football stars Cam Jordan, Von Miller and Maxx Crosby, the annual event brings together defensive linemen and pass rushers from across the league for mentorship, development and community.

Cam Jordan, Maxx Crosby and Von Miller on the training field. Kevin's Natural Foods will fuel 2026 Sack Summit athletes with delicious, clean-ingredient meals.

"Sack Summit is about helping the next generation of players learn what it takes to succeed at the highest level," said Cam Jordan, Sack Summit host and defensive end for New Orleans. "Talent gets you in the door, but preparation keeps you there. Having partners like Kevin's, who understand the role nutrition plays in performance, helps us create a better experience for everyone who attends."

As part of the collaboration, Kevin's Natural Foods will cook up high-quality, chef-crafted meals made with clean ingredients, fueling athletes in attendance throughout the multi-day event. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparation, discipline and performance—both on and off the field.

"Proper nutrition is an essential part of every athlete's routine," said Becky Graham, CMO of Kevin's Natural Foods. "We're excited to partner with Sack Summit to provide players with clean, delicious, restaurant-quality meals that deliver the protein they need and the convenience they want, making it easier to fuel peak performance."

Since its founding, Sack Summit has become one of football's most respected off-season gatherings, creating a unique environment where defensive players can learn from one another, build relationships and invest in their development both as athletes and leaders.

About Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of refrigerated and frozen meals, sides, pastas, sauces, and breakfast on a mission to empower even the busiest people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor. Co-founded by Kevin McCray who battled an auto-immune disorder for years, Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to make clean eating seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. All of Kevin's products are shockingly delicious, made with clean ingredients, and ready to eat in minutes. A true market disruptor, Kevin's is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand working to prove every day that proper nutrition can be as delicious as it is healthy. Find Kevin's Natural Foods products at retailers nationwide, and to learn more about our Gluten-Free, Paleo, and Keto certifications, visit www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Sack Summit

Sack Summit is professional football's premier gathering of defensive players, founded by All-Pro pass rushers Cam Jordan, Von Miller, and Maxx Crosby. Held annually in Las Vegas, the multi-day event brings together defensive linemen and pass rushers from across the league for mentorship, development, and community. Sack Summit creates a unique environment where players can learn from one another, build lasting relationships, and invest in their growth as athletes and leaders—both on and off the field. Since its founding, Sack Summit has become one of football's most respected off-season destinations, delivering world-class programming, elite networking, and a shared commitment to excellence at the highest level.

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SOURCE Kevin's Natural Foods