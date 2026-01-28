Kevin's Natural Foods Kicks Off "Clean Game" Sweepstakes with the Launch of its NEW Limited-Time Game Day Flavors

The clean-ingredient brand is rooting for a "clean" Big Game. For every penalty-free minute, 5 winners will win FREE Kevin's for a year.

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin's Natural Foods, the clean-ingredient brand known for shockingly delicious, ready-in-minutes entrées, is rooting for football's biggest night to be cleaner than ever. To celebrate the launch of three limited-time, game-day flavors, Kevin's is kicking off the Clean Game Sweepstakes, rewarding clean play on the field with clean eating at home. For every minute of penalty-free play during the Big Game on February 8, 2026, Kevin's will randomly select five lucky winners to receive free Kevin's Natural Foods for a year. From now until February 16, fans can enter to win by texting KEVINS to (833) 490-1967.

Kevin's Natural Foods Game Day Limited-Time Flavors

The new limited-time flavors are made with Kevin's signature sous-vide cooked chicken and crave-worthy sauces, putting a better-for-you spin on classic football favorites:

Buffalo-Style Chicken – A bold and spicy fan-favorite flavor

– A bold and spicy fan-favorite flavor Mango Habanero Chicken – Bold heat meets vibrant mango for a naturally sweet kick

– Bold heat meets vibrant mango for a naturally sweet kick Queso Blanco Chicken – Creamy queso made from parmesan & cheddar cheese with a hint of hatch chili spice

"Fans shouldn't have to choose between better-for-you options and the classic flavors of football season," said Becky Graham, Chief Marketing Officer at Kevin's Natural Foods. "These three new limited-time options bring all the excitement of game day food, but with real, high-quality ingredients and the ease of five-minute prep. That's what Kevin's is all about - great flavor without compromise."

Find Kevin's limited-time flavors at Target, Kroger, Amazon and select retailers nationwide. For more information about Kevin's Natural Foods and complete rules for the Clean Game Sweepstakes, visit kevinsnaturalfoods.com/sweepstakes2026.

About Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of refrigerated and frozen meals, sides, soups, and sauces on a mission to empower even the busiest people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor. Co-founded by Kevin McCray who battled an auto-immune disorder for years, Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to make clean eating seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. All of Kevin's products are shockingly delicious, made with clean ingredients, and are ready to eat in minutes. A true market disruptor, Kevin's is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand working to prove every day that proper nutrition can be as delicious as it is healthy.

Find Kevin's Natural Foods products at retailers nationwide, and to learn more about our Gluten-Free, Paleo, and Keto certifications, visit www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com.

