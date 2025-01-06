Michigan's largest suicide prevention conference gathers leading experts to share advancements in suicide research, treatment, and prevention strategies

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration continues for Michigan's largest conference on suicide — the Kevin's Song 9th Annual Conference on Suicide: Creating & Supporting Lives Worth Living. Featuring a prominent roster of mental health professionals, educators, and advocates, the conference takes place January 23–25, 2025, at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth.

The three-day conference gathers educators, mental health professionals, first responders, clergy, suicide prevention advocates, veterans, students, community leaders, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and their families. This year's theme emphasizes cultivating a culture where everyone experiences and embraces a life worth living.

Day One focuses on integrating schools, youth organizations, and clinicians to promote suicide prevention and mental well-being. Highlights include a complimentary reception and the Saving A Life Award Dinner (6–9 p.m.) honoring outstanding community contributions.

Day Two offers cutting-edge research, risk assessment techniques, and evidence-based treatments for clinicians and advocates to prevent suicide and enhance lives.

Day Three centers on survivors of suicide loss, providing resources and support to ease their pain and isolation. Following the survivor presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to meet privately in group support sessions.

New this year is a separate training session, A Light In the Darkness: Equipping Faith Leaders for Suicide Prevention and Post-Suicide Care. The Friday training program runs concurrently with the regular conference and will provide faith leaders including pastors, chaplains, spiritual leaders, pastoral counselors, imams, rabbis and ministers training to help prevent suicide, combat stigma, and provide care and comfort to all those affected by suicide.

On Wednesday, Jan 22, there is a Pre-Conference Training Day with Educational training sessions for clinicians including safeTALK, AMSR, Youth Mental Health First Aid, QPR training, and CAMS-care (pricing and registration for all training sessions are available at the Kevin's Song website).

Registration Costs:

Three-day pass: $450

Two-day pass: $425

Single-day pass: $225

Saturday Survivor Program: $40

Student rates available

For more information or to register, visit www.kevinssong.org or call (313) 236-7109.

About Kevin's Song

Kevin's Song is a charitable organization dedicated to generating public awareness about the causes of suicide, its prevalence in our society, and possible preventive measures.

