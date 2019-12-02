Kewaunee Scientific Announces the Appointment of a New Vice President of Information Technology

STATESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) today announced that Mandar Ranade has joined the Company as Vice President of Information Technology.

Mandar brings more than 20 years of experience to Kewaunee in developing and implementing information technology strategies. In this newly created position, Mandar will be responsible for leading the transformation of Kewaunee's information systems, modernizing the technology that supports Kewaunee's core business operations.

"I am excited for Mandar to join the Kewaunee team as our Vice President of Information Technology. I recognize that Kewaunee's information technology strategy and platform need to be enhanced and updated in order to best support the evolving needs of our business. I am looking forward to Mandar partnering with the rest of the Kewaunee management team to implement the enabling technologies required for Kewaunee to lead in the marketplace. Mandar has significant experience within the laboratory furniture and infrastructure industry as well as other companies that have been through similar technology modernization programs," said Thomas D. Hull III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kewaunee Scientific.

Mr. Ranade has a Master of Business Administration, Finance, from the University of Leeds, Leeds, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Engineering, Polymers, from University of Pune, Pune, India. He also has certifications as a Project Management Professional, Certified Scrum Master, ITIL (Foundation) Certification and a Master of Oracle Applications.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

Contact: Thomas D. Hull III

704-871-3290

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kewaunee.com

