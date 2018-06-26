Kewaunee Scientific Reports Results for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

19:28 ET

STATESVILLE, N.C., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended April 30, 2018.

Full Year, Fiscal Year 2018 Results:

  • Record sales of $158,050,000, an increase of 14.1% from the prior year.
  • Record pre-tax earnings of $9,480,000, an increase of 40.5% from the prior year.
  • Record net earnings of $5,188,000, an increase of 14.9% from the prior year which includes an unfavorable impact of $1,329,000 of additional tax expense recorded in the year to account for the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017. 
  • Record diluted earnings per share of $1.87, an increase of 12.7% from the prior year, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.48 per diluted share of additional tax expense recorded in the year to account for the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017. 
  • Record order backlog of $116,335,000 at April 30, 2018, an increase of 2.5% from the prior year.

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2018 Results:

  • Sales of $44,508,000, an increase of 28.7% from the prior year fourth quarter.
  • Pre-tax earnings of $2,456,000, an increase of 34.5% from the prior year fourth quarter.
  • Net earnings of $1,433,000, an increase of 3.2% from the prior year fourth quarter.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.52, an increase of 2.0% from the prior year fourth quarter.

Record sales of $158,050,000 were delivered during fiscal year 2018, an increase of 14.1% from sales of $138,558,000 in the prior year. Domestic sales for the fiscal year were $114,594,000, an increase of 1.3% from sales of $113,081,000 in the prior year. International sales for the fiscal year were $43,456,000, an increase of 70.6% from sales of $25,477,000 in the prior year. Sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2018 reflect continued strength for Kewaunee's laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products in the US, Middle East, Indian, and Asian markets.

Pre-tax earnings for the fiscal year were $9,480,000, an increase of 40.5% compared to $6,746,000 for the prior period.  Net earnings increased 14.9% for the fiscal year to $5,188,000, or $1.87 per diluted share, as compared to net earnings of $4,515,000, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the year ended April 30, 2017. These results reflect the aforementioned unfavorable impact of $1,329,000, or $0.48 per diluted share, of additional tax expense recorded in the fiscal year.

The order backlog was $116.3 million at April 30, 2018, a record, up from $116.1 million at January 31, 2018, and $113.5 million at April 30, 2017. Incoming orders continued to be strong in all of our key markets, increasing the order backlog to record levels.  

Unrestricted cash on hand at April 30, 2018 was $9,716,000, as compared to $12,506,000 at April 30, 2017, and working capital was $35,942,000, as compared to $32,885,000. Short term debt was $5,052,000 at April 30, 2018, as compared to $4,509,000 at April 30, 2017, and total debt was $6,316,000 as compared to $6,940,000. The debt-to-equity ratio at April 30, 2018 was .10-to-1, as compared to .20-to-1 at April 30, 2017.

"The fourth quarter was an excellent quarter for the Company," said David M. Rausch, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales and pre-tax profit performance for the quarter were very strong in a very competitive laboratory furniture marketplace." 

"Fiscal year 2018 was another year of growth for Kewaunee as we achieved record sales and pre-tax earnings for the fourth year in a row," said David M. Rausch. "Kewaunee's world class global sales network continues to focus on providing the highest quality products and services to our customers." 

"Coming off four strong years, I remain optimistic about Kewaunee's future and anticipate sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2019. The pace of activity, both domestically and internationally, remains solid as customers are investing in projects that require the products and services we provide."

About Kewaunee Scientific
Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:          Thomas D. Hull III
                        704/871-3290

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended

Years ended



 April 30,

 April 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net sales

$    44,508

$    34,579

$ 158,050

$ 138,558

Cost of products sold

35,574

27,247

126,030

111,951

Gross profit

8,934

7,332

32,020

26,607

Operating expenses

6,574

5,581

22,934

20,065

Operating earnings

2,360

1,751

9,086

6,542

Other income

169

138

693

496

Interest expense

(73)

(63)

(299)

(292)

Earnings before income taxes

2,456

1,826

9,480

6,746

Income tax expense

966

431

4,115

2,126

Net earnings

1,490

1,395

5,365

4,620

Less: net earnings attributable to







    the noncontrolling interest

57

7

177

105

Net earnings attributable to 







    Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

$      1,433

$      1,388

$      5,188

$      4,515










Net earnings per share attributable to







    Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders





       Basic

$        0.53

$        0.51

$        1.91

$        1.67

       Diluted

$        0.52

$        0.51

$        1.87

$        1.66










Weighted average number of common







shares outstanding







       Basic

2,728

2,712

2,720

2,705

       Diluted

2,795

2,734

2,777

2,726





















Kewaunee Scientific Corporation


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands)
















 April 30,

April 30,






2018

2017

Assets



(Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents


$      9,716

$    12,506

Restricted Cash


1,242

1,435

Receivables, less allowances


32,660

29,889

Inventories



17,662

14,935

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


2,224

1,047

    Total Current Assets


63,504

59,812

Net property, plant and equipment


14,661

14,027

Other assets



6,193

7,077

Total Assets



$    84,358

$    80,916











Liabilities and Equity







Short-term borrowings and interest rate swaps

$      3,885

$      3,591

Current portion of long-term debt


1,167

918

Accounts payable


14,754

11,995

Other current liabilities


7,756

10,423

    Total Current Liabilities


27,562

26,927

Other non-current liabilities


9,275

10,732

    Total Liabilities


36,837

37,659

Noncontrolling interest


462

374

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation equity


47,059

42,883

    Total Equity


47,521

43,257

Total Liabilities and Equity


$    84,358

$    80,916

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kewaunee-scientific-reports-results-for-fiscal-year-and-fourth-quarter-300672882.html

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

