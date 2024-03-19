KEXP Officially Launches Broadcast in San Francisco, Bringing Global Community and Curation to Bay Area Radio

Station will soon roll out dedicated Bay Area programming in addition to special live performances, giveaways and more

SEATTLE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent radio station and music discovery nonprofit KEXP today has officially launched a broadcast in the Bay Area, via 92.7 FM, formerly KREV. This allows KEXP to reach a new, diverse audience and extend its physical presence beyond its home base in Seattle.

KEXP, based in Seattle and known for its commitment to championing music from all around the globe, sees the launch of a San Francisco broadcast as an opportunity to further its mission to enrich listeners' lives by championing music and discovery.

Fans of KEXP and new listeners alike can look forward to experiencing the station's distinctive, human - curated programming that has made it an international source for music discovery and community. Music lovers from around the world might know KEXP best for its "Live on KEXP" performance series, which has featured thousands of acts over the past decade-plus. As a listener-supported radio station, KEXP has shared a mix of genres, styles and traditions via a public radio broadcast in Seattle for over 50 years. Bay Area listeners can expect KEXP's original programming on 92.7 FM, along with localized features to be added over the coming months and years.

"KEXP is grateful to have the opportunity to connect with music lovers everywhere, and we couldn't be more excited to begin this next phase of our evolution with a whole new pool of listeners in a market area with so much rich musical history and character," said KEXP CEO Ethan Raup. "We're looking forward to learning from our new Bay Area neighbors while we help do our part to grow our community and programming in the market, and ultimately move KEXP's mission forward."

"As such a powerful independent and diverse force for music, KEXP matches perfectly with the spirit of the Bay Area and this new aspect of KEXP will be such a positive for both local artists and those touring throughout the region," said Fred Barnes, Booker and General Manager for The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.

KEXP's new presence in San Francisco will continue to grow a dedicated international fanbase for the station, which already boasts hundreds of thousands of weekly broadcast and online listeners, and a YouTube channel with 3.2 million subscribers and nearly 1.7 billion views — 75% of them outside the United States.

KEXP is an international community of music lovers and music makers, and a nonprofit organization fostering relationship and community building through broadcast, online, and in-person music experiences. Since its founding at the University of Washington in 1972, KEXP has remained focused on championing music from all around the globe - spanning eras, styles and traditions. KEXP operates one of the most influential listener-supported music radio stations in the world, broadcasting at 90.3 KEXP-FM, Seattle and through our website and mobile apps.

