Key 2023 Holiday Travel Trends Revealed in New iSeatz Report

News provided by

iSeatz

31 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Latest survey data reveals a stronger holiday travel season and identifies opportunities for loyalty programs to engage travelers

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iSeatz, a leading provider of travel loyalty technology solutions, has released its latest survey report that examines American consumers' priorities for holiday travel in 2023 and how loyalty programs can leverage opportunities to engage travelers during the upcoming season.

The report, The Tipping Point for Travel Loyalty: 2023 Holiday Travel Trends, aims to answer many of the questions travel brands and forecasters have heading into the crucial revenue-generating months of November and December, including whether higher prices and ongoing cost of living challenges will prompt consumers to moderate their 2023 holiday plans.

The report is based on a survey conducted by iSeatz in August 2023, which polled over 2,000 consumers in the United States belonging to a loyalty program that incorporates travel-related rewards and 151 loyalty program professionals across industries.

Among the report's key findings is the fact that travel loyalty programs are well-positioned to provide the reward and redemption options that make holiday travel more attainable for members while capitalizing on the heightened interest in travel that the season usually brings, but many don't consistently deliver the value they promise. This creates opportunities for those loyalty programs that can.

The findings reveal that travel loyalty programs have a prime opportunity to offer reward and redemption options that make holiday travel more accessible for members. The seasonal surge in travel interest amplifies this potential. However, many programs fall short of consistently delivering the value they promise, paving the way for other loyalty programs that can.

"Holidays are a crucial time for travel operators and loyalty programs alike, which is why understanding travelers' considerations and decision-making processes – and identifying the opportunities those can create - is so important," says Kenneth Purcell, CEO of iSeatz. "Our report provides that valuable insight and shows a pathway for travel loyalty programs to optimize the holiday season."

2023 Consumer Insights: Unpacking Holiday Travel Trends

The survey uncovers a US traveler demographic keen to journey but still way of high prices. It also reveals their appetite for more deals and value. Key insights from the report include:

  • Consumers plan to travel more this holiday season than in 2022: While just 40% of U.S. adults surveyed traveled last holiday season, a notable 54% are gearing up for holiday trips this year.

  • Price was a driving factor last year and maybe this year, too: 45% of the 60% of the consumers who didn't travel in the previous holiday season attributed their decision to affordability concerns, either due to steep prices or insufficient travel rewards. This year, value remains at the forefront of travelers' considerations.

  • Loyalty programs can help consumers offset travel costs: 42% of consumers would travel more during the holidays if they got more discounts through their loyalty program, and 32% would if they had more points available to help offset the cost of the trip.

  • Loyalty programs could be offering members more: Surveyed consumers said they would welcome their loyalty programs' help with holiday travel costs, but 45% reported that their loyalty programs aren't doing anything at all to offer benefits for the holiday period.

The report also examines generational differences in holiday travel intent and, notably, the availability of holiday-specific travel benefits offered through loyalty programs. While the majority of older respondents (Boomers and Silent Generation) indicated a lack of holiday-specific rewards from their loyalty programs, 75% of Gen Z consumers receive incentives and perks that are holiday-focused. This disparity underscores an opportunity for loyalty programs to diversify their offerings, cater to generations differently and expand the availability of rewards and benefits tailored for the holiday season.

"We're encouraged by consumers' travel aspirations this season," added Purcell. "But to make that travel easier – and to create more active, engaged, and high-spending membership bases – travel loyalty programs can do more to elevate their offerings."

For more information about the 2023 Holiday Travel Trends report or to speak with Kenneth Purcell, CEO of iSeatz, about the survey findings, please get in touch with Vanessa Horwell at [email protected].

About iSeatz
iSeatz connects people to brands with personalized and diverse travel & lifestyle experiences. Backed by proven deliverability, reliable advanced analytics, and travel lifecycle expertise, iSeatz sets the bar for a superb journey from the very first search. Our clients represent the best in travel, hospitality, and financial services, including American Express, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Learn more at iSeatz.com.

SOURCE iSeatz

Also from this source

iSeatz 4th Annual State of Loyalty: 2023 Hospitality Rewards Report Reveals Untapped Potential in Travel Loyalty Programs

iSeatz 4th Annual State of Loyalty: 2023 Hospitality Rewards Report Reveals Untapped Potential in Travel Loyalty Programs

iSeatz, a leading provider of travel loyalty technology and digital commerce solutions for travel and lifestyle brands, including Amex, IHG Hotels &...
Inc. Magazine Names iSeatz to its Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Inc. Magazine Names iSeatz to its Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

iSeatz, a leading provider of travel loyalty technology and digital commerce solutions and a company with a long commitment to creating a positive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.