Key advanced technology markets in Nebraska gain from CRB's ONEsolution™ project delivery approach

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska is a critical center for advanced technology companies, with CRB serving biopharma and food and beverage clients in the region with its engineering, design and construction expertise for nearly three decades. Today, the company announces the opening of its 20th office in Omaha, underscoring CRB's commitment to business in the state and its intention to expand its offerings to local clients.

The company also announced two key additions to its Omaha operations: Josh Kunert, a seasoned project director who was instrumental in opening and leading CRB's Denver operations, has relocated to lead the Omaha office, while Jason Guernsey – an experienced economic development professional with deep ties across Nebraska's business community – has joined CRB as a Director of Business Development based in Omaha.

"For nearly 30 years CRB has joined our Nebraska clients and partners in sharing a keen understanding of the region's importance to the life sciences and advanced technology markets," said Jeff Rozelle, CRB's Midwest Region Leader and Senior Associate. "The level of talent, experience and intellectual capital in Nebraska has positioned the region as a key player in the markets we serve. We're excited to formalize our standing in the Omaha business community, while finding new ways of serving existing clients and connecting with new ones."

The Omaha office joins 19 CRB locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe and supports the company's innovative ONEsolution™ project delivery offering, in which every aspect of a project is handled by one team with a unified vision for meeting client expectations. ONEsolution gives clients a single source of responsibility, transparent communication and streamlined coordination across the project's lifecycle — from architectural, engineering development and design through to construction and commissioning.

CRB's office is located at 1010 South 120th Street, Suite 120, in Omaha.

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,300 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

