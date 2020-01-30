Key Biologics Fills Critical Leadership Positions for High-Growth Business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and BOTHEL, Wash., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Biologics, the leading provider of research- and clinical-grade human immune cells, blood products, and related services to the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced it has hired two new executives to support its recent growth and ongoing demand for its products and services. Key Biologics' newest team members, Laurie Vertuccio and Rhonda Lyons, further strengthen the company's capacity to promote and deliver its reliable, high quality service offerings to the market.

"Key Biologics is poised for extensive growth in 2020 and beyond, and with the addition of Laurie and Rhonda we are taking the necessary steps to promote and provide world-class products and services to our new and existing customers." said Jeffrey Allen, CEO.

Vertuccio will spearhead strategic marketing and communications efforts to increase brand awareness and expand into new markets. She brings 20 years of marketing and communications experience and has excelled in a wide variety of industries including medical device, telecommunications and software as well as several years of agency experience. Vertuccio holds a B.F.A. in graphic design from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and an M.B.A. from The William and Tia Van Loan School of Graduate and Professional Studies, Endicott College.

"I am honored to be joining the leadership team at Key Biologics, where the company mission and my passion for supporting patients and providing the best possible outcomes are closely aligned." said Vertuccio.

Lyons will oversee Apheresis Operations and Logistics at the Memphis location, including inventory and supply chain management to meet operational demands of the company and the service demands of our customers. She brings over 20 years of experience in managing laboratories and also extensive experience in standard operating procedure development, validation planning and execution, and quality systems. Lyons is a state licensed Medical Technologist in the State of Tennessee with a state supervisor's license for medical laboratory. Lyons holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology from the University of Tennessee and a Master's Degree in Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs from Temple University, School of Pharmacy.

"I'm excited to have Rhonda join the team to further strengthen our ability to provide the highest levels of services to our customers," said Scott Carter, Vice President of Field Operations and Customer Relations.

Key Biologics and their sister company Astarte Biologics are focused on advancing life science from discovery, through R&D, and into curing disease. Key Biologics provides research- and clinical-grade human cells and blood products and related services to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and academic institutions around the world. Astarte Biologics has the largest selection of characterized immune cells and reagents to help researchers in immunology, inflammation, and cell therapy accelerate their immune system research and discovery programs. All products are well characterized, tested negative for blood borne pathogens, and searchable by donor blood type, gender, age, ethnicity and disease state. Astarte also offers comprehensive research services to aid in immune system research. Key Biologics and Astarte Biologics were acquired by Ampersand Capital Partners in 2018. For more information, visit www.keybiologics.com and www.astartebio.com.

