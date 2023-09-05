Key Challenges and Opportunities for Paint and Coating Procurement in the Chemical Industry

SpendEdge Helped a Paint Company Enhance Procurement Function

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently connected with a paint and coating company. They sought to alleviate the impact of increasing chemical costs and decrease inflationary pressures.

Procurement in the paint and coating industry is fraught with several challenges, particularly due to inflated prices that impact procurement costs. To address these challenges, paint companies are acknowledging the need to implement measures that can ensure greater visibility on costs and renegotiate with suppliers for more favorable pricing terms.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their expertise enabled the client to identify the vendors who charge competitive prices for the materials procured. Their analysis of the past performance of the suppliers helped the company to ensure that the quality provided is never compromised. In addition, the team also provided information about the latest regulations pertaining to the raw materials and helped assess the suppliers that complied with these regulations.

The client was incredibly pleased with the results of the recommendations as they were able to achieve a smoothly functioning procurement process.

Read the full resource: Click here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge