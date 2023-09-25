Key Companies, Including Advantech Co. Ltd. and Capsa Healthcare, Leading the Market as Demand Surges Due to Increasing Cases of Chronic Diseases

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Carts Market: Workstation and Computer Carts Market Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical carts market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching $3.6 billion by 2028, up from $2.5 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the medical carts market, including market trends, projections, competitive analysis, regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market share for key players.

Market Segmentation:

The scope of this report encompasses various segments within the medical carts market:

  • Product Type: Medical carts are segmented into machine learning and deep learning.
  • Applications: These carts find applications in mobile computing carts, emergency carts, procedure carts, anesthesia carts, medication carts, and others.
  • End Users: The end-user segments include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, physician offices or clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Market Analysis:

The report includes a detailed regional analysis of the medical carts market, covering significant geographic regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other world regions. Key countries, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India, are analyzed within the regional segments.

Key Companies Mentioned:

The report profiles key market players in the medical carts industry, including:

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Afc Industries Inc.
  • Altus Inc.
  • Bergmann Group (Waterloo Healthcare and Phoenix Long Term Care)
  • Capsa Healthcare
  • Ergotron Inc.
  • Hi-Life Technology
  • Human Active Technology, LLC
  • Intermetro Industries Corp.
  • Joson-Care Enterprise Co. Ltd.
  • Lakeside Manufacturing Inc.
  • Merino International
  • Mpe
  • The Harloff Company
  • Touchpoint Medical Inc.

Report Highlights:

  • This report provides comprehensive market data, including historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2028, including Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs).
  • It evaluates the current market size and revenue growth prospects, with a detailed market share analysis categorized by product type, end-user, and geographical region.
  • The report delves into the market growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, prospects, and upcoming technologies shaping the medical carts market from 2023 to 2028.
  • It covers the industry structure, regulatory landscape, reimbursement scenarios, COVID-19 impact analysis, and company share analysis in the medical carts market.
  • The report explores growth opportunities using Porter's five forces analysis, considering both micro and macro environmental factors in the industry.
  • It discusses Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) developments in the medical carts market, emphasizing the importance of ESG, consumer attitudes toward sustainability, risks and opportunities, and ESG practices by product manufacturers and industry participants.
  • The report identifies recent merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the medical carts landscape.
  • It profiles leading market participants, offering descriptive overviews of their respective businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Globally Increasing Cases of Musculoskeletal Injury
  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Globally
  • Cancer Mortality
  • Musculoskeletal Disorders Mortality
  • Digestive Diseases Mortality
  • Novel Product Launches
  • Market Restraints
  • Challenges With Medical Carts
  • Market Opportunities
  • Increasing Government Investment in Healthcare Sectors
  • Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology
  • Rising Healthcare Costs
  • Consumer Expectations

Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Scenario

Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Esg Development

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 12 M&A and Fundings Outlook

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms

