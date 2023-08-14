Key Competitors and Market Presence Analyzed in Comprehensive Social Media Security Report for 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Media Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market Perspective on Social Media Security provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The report covers the recent past, current, and future trends in annual sales (in US$ Thousand) for Social Media Security, Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, and Other Solutions from 2022 through 2030. It also offers an 8-year perspective on the percentage breakdown of value sales for these solutions in 2023 and 2030.

The market presence and key competitors for Social Media Security in specific countries like the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and various European nations are also analyzed for the year 2023. The report aims to provide valuable insights for businesses, investors, and stakeholders to make informed decisions and identify growth opportunities in the global social media security market.



Global Social Media Security Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Social Media Security estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Threat Intelligence segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Social Media Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$472 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bowline Security

Brandle Inc.

CA Technologies

Centrify Corporation

Conetrix

Corporation Service Company

Crisp Thinking Group Ltd.

CrowdControlHQ

Digital Shadows

DigitalStakeout Inc.

Hootsuite Inc.

Hueya, Inc.

KnowBe4, Inc.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

maloon GmbH (Socialhub)

Micro Focus International PLC

Proofpoint, Inc.

Riskiq

SecureMySocial, L.L.C.

Social Sentinel, Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

ZeroFOX, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ur7atz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets