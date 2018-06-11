Key Connections Can Make or Break a Company, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Too often there is a misconception that every bit of work in a new business has to be done exclusively by the new CEO. But gaining new opportunities doesn't happen inside a secluded vacuum. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and founder of several companies, invites intrepid new CEOS and even more veteran business owners to stop and think about all the times that an opportunity has come along thanks to an acquaintance of some sort.

Networking is a key fundamental of running a business. Networking is how fresh faces of new employees can be brought around and how the word of mouth about a new business may get going. It's how almost everything new is brought into the company essentially, as it's very hard to create novel items from materials already present. New ideas, people, and further connections are vital to a growing and soon to be thriving business. "A business can't just exist suddenly all by itself. It's an old saying, but it really isn't so easy as what you know, but who you know," says Frere.

The beauty of networking is that it doesn't stop at bringing new opportunities to a business. It allows everyone to return the gift of granting an opportunity to someone else in turn. The opportunity to turn someone's life around for the better, to get a newly fledged business off the ground, or even just help start a new idea to an already thriving business community is another wonderful part of networking. "Paying forward the opportunities given from networking is part of that system. As much as is given, there is the opportunity to gain. Even if what's gotten back isn't the same as what is given out, it's still an incredibly important part of networking," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

