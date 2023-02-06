Key Drivers Encouraging Companies to Invest in Non-Animal Alternatives Testing - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Market Reports Are Now Updated With The Latest Market Sizing Information For The Year 2023 And Forecasted To 2032

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2023, the global non-animal alternatives testing market size grew from $1.7 billion in 2022 to $1.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%. The non-animal alternatives testing market value is expected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 10%.

Researchers as part of the effort to discover new medicines, are constantly seeking ways to improve their research methodology by adopting alternative testing methods to improve efficiency and deliver new and better therapies. Major investments are being made in the development of alternative methods that refine, replace, and reduce animal testing research, hence propelling the non-animal alternatives testing market.

Alternative animal testing technologies are increasingly being adopted by the end-use industries due to the pressure from animal rights organizations such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), and Cruelty-Free International to treat animals ethically. These organizations are working closely with government agencies, educational institutions, and end-use industries to provide funding for developing alternative technologies. Therefore, ethical concerns on animal experiments are creating new legislation in various countries thereby driving the non-animal alternatives testing market.

Learn More On The Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-animal-alternatives-testing-global-market-report

As per TBRC's non-animal alternatives testing market analysis, the cosmetics industry has readily started adopting non-animal alternatives testing methods in their product development process. Consumers are now consciously preferring non animal testing makeup brands over others. In the USA, Europe, Japan, and other countries, animal testing regulations for issues such as skin irritation, eye irritation, and skin sensitization are being replaced with OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) test guidelines for cosmetics.

For example, L'Oréal developed two alternative techniques for testing cosmetics. The two methods are U-SENS and Human Corneal Epithelium Eye Irritation Test (HCE EIT). U-SENS is a technique designed to detect and predict skin allergies, which occur as a delayed immunological reaction upon repeated contact with a sensitizing substance whereas HCE EIT is a technique developed to assess the potential for eye irritation by chemicals. A ban on animal testing in the EU, and the lack of mandatory animal testing requirement in the USA for cosmetics is further propelling the non-animal alternatives testing market growth.

Request A Free Sample Of The Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2819&type=smp

Companies that are looking to invest in non-animal alternative testing methods should focus on the following non-animal alternatives testing market segments: cell culture technology, the cellular assay segment, and the pharmaceutical industry segment. According to TBRC's market report, the non-animal alternatives testing market will grow the most in the United States, so companies should keep the region in mind.

The Business Research Company recommends companies take up the following trend-based strategies to capitalize on the non-animal alternatives testing market:

Focus on development of 3D-printed organs for testing

Establish operations in emerging markets

Offer value-based pricing

Use direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising

Focus on fast-growing end-use industries

View More Similar Market Reports:

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-cell-culture-technologies-global-market-report

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company