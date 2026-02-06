KEY FAMILY WEALTH WINS 'BEST EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVE' AWARD AT THE 2026 PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT AWARDS

Award recognizes comprehensive education platform featuring 48 bespoke experiences and 77 milestone engagements delivered over past year

CLEVELAND, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), was awarded "Best Educational Initiative" at the Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards in New York City from a distinguished list of wealth management competitors.

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards have recognized high performing firms and wealth advisors operating within the private wealth industry. An independent panel of industry experts evaluates both qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the winners.

The award recognizes excellence in educational programs that prepare families for the complexities of wealth stewardship across generations. Key Family Wealth's innovative education platform delivered 48 bespoke education experiences and 77 milestone engagements over the past 12 months. The platform goes beyond technical training to provide comprehensive preparation that addresses the psychological, relational, and practical challenges inheritors face.

"This award validates our belief that families need more than financial education—they need comprehensive preparation that honors the complexity of wealth's impact on family life, relationships, and individual identity," said Robert Weiss, Head of Key Family Wealth. "Our platform empowers families through carefully designed experiences that foster intergenerational understanding, governance, and emotional intelligence. We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to preparing the next generation of wealth stewards."

Key Family Wealth's education platform features strategic partnerships with leading providers including EVERFI for financial literacy modules designed for learners from grade school through emerging adults, Tamarind Learning's specialized Beneficiary Fundamentals and Stewardship modules, and Corenology for values-based family alignment. The firm has also introduced a life coaching offering that has received highly favorable feedback from participants, providing personalized guidance for next-generation wealth stewards navigating the unique challenges of inherited wealth.

The platform includes Family Milestone Experiences that create structured opportunities for intergenerational dialogue, Family Alignment Days where families explore their purpose and legacy, and Family Journey experiences where families record their heritage and values.

About Key Family Wealth

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, is one of the largest and oldest multi-family offices in the country managing has approximately $22 billion in AUM and $29 billion in AUA at December 31, 2025. Key Family Wealth develops and implements impactful investment, tax, and estate strategies to help ultra-high net worth families grow, retain, and protect wealth across generations. Clients receive a dedicated team of advisors with expertise in investments, tax, philanthropic, credit and estate planning who are focused on delivering a world class client experience.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp