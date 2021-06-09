Key Global Deal Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering - 2014-2021

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter in vitro diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest In Vitro Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for In Vitro Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the In Vitro Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 600 online deal records of actual In Vitro Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of In Vitro Diagnostics deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014 , where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014 . The chapter is organized by specific In Vitro Diagnostics technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

. The chapter is organized by specific In Vitro Diagnostics technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand. A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by In Vitro Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in In Vitro Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of In Vitro Diagnostics technologies and products.



Key benefits



Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual In Vitro Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a In Vitro Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to In Vitro Diagnostics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of In Vitro Diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to In Vitro Diagnostics contract documents

Leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals by value since 2014

Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

In Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 600 In Vitro Diagnostics deals.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rlivz



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

