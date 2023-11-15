Key Healthcare: Adolescent Mental Health Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Program Now IN Network provider with Magellan and Blue Shield of California

News provided by

Key Healthcare

15 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Healthcare, a leading adolescent and family mental health outpatient and partial hospitalization center in West Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce an in-network partnership with Magellan Insurance Company; a move that will enhance accessibility to value-based treatment for teens and their families.

This strategic partnership comes as part of Key Healthcare's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive and high-quality mental health services to teens and their families in the Los Angeles community. Magellan Insurance Company's inclusion in our network is a testament to our dedication to making mental health care more accessible and affordable for those in need.

The collaboration with Magellan Insurance Company will enable Key Healthcare to expand its reach and impact by offering in-network outpatient and partial hospitalization services to a broader audience. This means that individuals and families covered by Magellan Insurance can now access our specialized outpatient and partial hospitalization programs with reduced financial barriers.

About Key Healthcare

Key Healthcare was founded in 2015 by Ryan Blivas and Evan Powell with a mission to transform the lives of teens and their families. Inspired by their own treatment journey, they set out to change the narrative for clients and help them find a brighter path.

Today, Key Healthcare has grown into a dynamic community of support, offering a diverse array of programs to meet the unique needs of our clients. From residential, outpatient, and aftercare programs, the organization offers the full spectrum of care to meet clients wherever they are in their journey. To the team at Key Healthcare, community isn't just about recovery, it's about transformation.

Expanding Access to Quality Mental Health Care:

Key Healthcare's commitment to serving the community and providing value based clinical treatment for teens and families is strengthened with this recent development. By becoming an IN Network provider with Magellan and Blue Shield of California, Key Healthcare ensures that more adolescents and their families can access mental health outpatient treatment in Los Angeles, CA.

Invaluable Partnership with Magellan and Blue Shield of California:

Partnering with Magellan and Blue Shield of California underscores Key Healthcare's dedication to making quality mental health care more accessible. This collaboration enables individuals covered by these insurance providers to benefit from Key Healthcare's evidence-based outpatient programs, fostering a path towards healing and recovery.

"We are thrilled to be an IN Network provider with Magellan Blue Shield of California. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide hope and solutions for teens and their families. By expanding our network, we can reach more individuals in need and contribute to the overall mental well-being of our community," said Evan Powell, CEO at Key Healthcare.

About Key Healthcare

Key Healthcare was founded in 2015 by Ryan Blivas and Evan Powell with a mission to transform the lives of teens and their families. Inspired by their own treatment journey, they set out to change the narrative for clients and help them find a brighter path.

Today, Key Healthcare has grown into a dynamic community of support, offering a diverse array of programs to meet the unique needs of our clients. From residential, outpatient, and aftercare programs, the organization offers the full spectrum of care to meet clients wherever they are in their journey. To the team at Key Healthcare, community isn't just about recovery, it's about transformation.

For more information about Key Healthcare, please visit keyhealthcare.com.

Contact Information:
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ryan Blivas, CMO
PR@Keyhealthcare.com

SOURCE Key Healthcare

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.