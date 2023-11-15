Key Healthcare: Adolescent Mental Health Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Program Now IN Network provider with Magellan and Blue Shield of California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Healthcare , a leading adolescent and family mental health outpatient and partial hospitalization center in West Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce an in-network partnership with Magellan Insurance Company; a move that will enhance accessibility to value-based treatment for teens and their families.

This strategic partnership comes as part of Key Healthcare's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive and high-quality mental health services to teens and their families in the Los Angeles community. Magellan Insurance Company's inclusion in our network is a testament to our dedication to making mental health care more accessible and affordable for those in need.

The collaboration with Magellan Insurance Company will enable Key Healthcare to expand its reach and impact by offering in-network outpatient and partial hospitalization services to a broader audience. This means that individuals and families covered by Magellan Insurance can now access our specialized outpatient and partial hospitalization programs with reduced financial barriers.

About Key Healthcare

Key Healthcare was founded in 2015 by Ryan Blivas and Evan Powell with a mission to transform the lives of teens and their families. Inspired by their own treatment journey, they set out to change the narrative for clients and help them find a brighter path.

Today, Key Healthcare has grown into a dynamic community of support, offering a diverse array of programs to meet the unique needs of our clients. From residential, outpatient, and aftercare programs, the organization offers the full spectrum of care to meet clients wherever they are in their journey. To the team at Key Healthcare, community isn't just about recovery, it's about transformation.

Expanding Access to Quality Mental Health Care:

Key Healthcare's commitment to serving the community and providing value based clinical treatment for teens and families is strengthened with this recent development. By becoming an IN Network provider with Magellan and Blue Shield of California, Key Healthcare ensures that more adolescents and their families can access mental health outpatient treatment in Los Angeles, CA.

Invaluable Partnership with Magellan and Blue Shield of California:

Partnering with Magellan and Blue Shield of California underscores Key Healthcare's dedication to making quality mental health care more accessible. This collaboration enables individuals covered by these insurance providers to benefit from Key Healthcare's evidence-based outpatient programs, fostering a path towards healing and recovery.

"We are thrilled to be an IN Network provider with Magellan Blue Shield of California. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide hope and solutions for teens and their families. By expanding our network, we can reach more individuals in need and contribute to the overall mental well-being of our community," said Evan Powell, CEO at Key Healthcare.

For more information about Key Healthcare, please visit keyhealthcare.com.

