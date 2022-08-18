Key Healthcare Business Brokers Launches New Ancillary Healthcare Business Brokerage Services

KeyHealthcareBusinessBrokers.com announces new healthcare business brokerage services and new website launch

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the dramatic growth in ancillary healthcare business investing, Key Healthcare Business Brokers has launched new ancillary healthcare business brokerage services to buy, sell, value and optimize ancillary healthcare businesses across the United States.

Individual investors and private equity investors continue to actively invest in ancillary healthcare support services. The need for these services continue to grow exponentially with the unprecedented wave of aging baby boomers entering retirement. Out of the 73 million American baby boomers born after World War II from 1946 to 1964, an average of 10,000 are retiring each day. Older adults are projected to outnumber children under the age of 18 for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"There has been explosive growth in ancillary healthcare businesses. There is a pent-up, unmet demand for ancillary healthcare services that support individual medical practices and hospitals. It is a very exciting time for healthcare business investors," said Rudy De La Cruz, Founding Partner at Key Healthcare Business Brokers, and previous ancillary healthcare business owner. Combining his years of healthcare business experience, and advanced healthcare business consulting services, he guides buyers and seller on how to sell a healthcare business, how to buy a healthcare business and how to value a healthcare business among other business optimization and healthcare business transition consulting services.

"I encourage private equity investors and those building healthcare business investment portfolios to reach out to learn more about ancillary healthcare business acquisition and positioning existing healthcare businesses for maximum profit," said Sean Tinsley, Founding Partner at Key Healthcare Business Brokers. "We are unique in the healthcare business brokerage industry. Our team has over 22 years of combined experience in hands-on healthcare business ownership experience, top tier financial consulting and pre- and post-transaction healthcare consulting services where we uncover hidden treasures and identify hidden risks. Our healthcare business clients rely on our healthcare business brokerage expertise. We are often included as an integral part of their business development team. You can read more at the What We Do link on our website."

Further needs driving the ancillary healthcare business sector include Americans living longer with chronic disease, mobile diagnostics, and the demand for personalized medicine.

The team at Key Healthcare Business Brokers assists ancillary healthcare business owners, investment groups, and private equity in How to Buy a Healthcare Business, How to Sell a Healthcare Business, How to Value a Healthcare Business, Pre- and Post-Transaction Services and more. Please refer to website for a comprehensive list of healthcare businesses served and healthcare business consulting services.

