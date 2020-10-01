Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc. Increases Focus on its C-Store Segment by Forming a National Alliance with Ultimate Sales

ODENTON, Md., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc. (KeyImpact or Company) announces that the Company is increasing its focus on the growing Convenience Store segment by making the strategic decision to form a national alliance with Ultimate Sales.

Ultimate Sales will become a component of the KeyImpact organization by taking over sales for all Clients in the C-Store Segment, effective October 1, 2020. Details and clarity of the transition will be provided shortly, as the Company's current C-Store account management will be transferred to the Ultimate Sales organization.

Ultimate Sales, the leading C-Store Foodservice Sales and Marketing Agency in the country, is known for its progressive culture, innovation, and access and use of Data and Analytics in the C-Store space.

With their 26 years in C-Store foodservice, Ultimate is recognized for having an excellent team with long-standing customer relationships with both operators and distributors. They bring to the table a strong segment knowledge and a wealth of data and analytics support. Combining these strengths with the infrastructure of KeyImpact, which includes: Client relationships, facilities across the country, culinary support, and marketing services, is exciting and something which will differentiate the Company's ability to support the needs of its Clients and Customers in this critical Foodservice segment.

"We welcome Wes Stone, Tyler Coates, and the entire Ultimate Team to KeyImpact and look forward to providing our Clients unparalleled penetration of this critical and growing Foodservice segment," stated Neil Johnson, CEO of KeyImpact.

About Ultimate Sales.

Ultimate Sales was established in 1993 by Wes Stone. Ultimate Sales provides Convenience Store sales and support to and has top-to-top relations with retailers, distributors, and manufacturers across the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.thebestcstorebroker.com/our-retailers/.

About Key Impact Sales and Systems, Inc.

Formed in 2000, through the merger of Key Brokerage in New Jersey and Impact Sales in Maryland, KeyImpact has grown to become the leading foodservice sales and marketing agency in the United States. KeyImpact represents manufacturers of food, as well as packaging and supplies, and provides sales and marketing services to distributors and operators across all segments of the foodservice trade channel. KeyImpact currently employs approximately 650 associates in 50 states with industry expertise in sales, marketing, culinary, K-12, military, college & university, contract feeding, retail, deli, national & regional commercial chains, recreation and distribution, as well as extensive product & category expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.kisales.com.

SOURCE Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.kisales.com

