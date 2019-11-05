Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc. Marks Fourth Acquisition of 2019 with Kelley Brokerage, Inc.

Kelley Brokerage was established in 2001 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Sole owner and business founder, Kelley McLendon, brings 34 years of foodservice industry experience to KeyImpact. Kelley's leadership, industry knowledge, and connections enriched Kelley Brokerage over the last 18 years, and the addition of Kelley and her crew to KeyImpact's Oklahoma team will serve to benefit all existing and new business in the market.

"Becoming a partner with KeyImpact will afford a greater ability for not only myself, but my entire sales team," Kelley said. "We will continue to be a premier sales agency that believes in being the very best for our client, distributor, and operator partners in the Oklahoma market."

"We welcome Kelley and her team to the KeyImpact family and are excited to reach new success in the Oklahoma market together," stated Dan Cassidy, CEO of KeyImpact. "This acquisition further strengthens KeyImpact and aligns with our brand promise to contribute to our clients' and customers' profitable growth."

About Kelley Brokerage, Inc.

Kelley Brokerage, Inc. was established in 2001 by Kelley McLendon. Kelley Brokerage provides foodservice sales and support in Oklahoma, including coverage of the Healthcare and K-12 Education segments. For more information, please visit https://www.kelleybrokerage.com.

About Key Impact Sales and Systems, Inc.

Formed in 2000, through the merger of Key Brokerage in New Jersey and Impact Sales in Maryland, KeyImpact has grown to become the leading foodservice sales and marketing agency in the United States. KeyImpact represents manufacturers of food, as well as packaging and supplies, and provides sales and marketing services to distributors and operators across all segments of the foodservice trade channel. KeyImpact currently employs approximately 800 associates in 50 states with industry expertise in sales, marketing, culinary, K-12, military, college & university, contract feeding, retail, deli, national & regional commercial chains, recreation and distribution, as well as extensive product & category expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.kisales.com.

