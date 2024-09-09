KEY INDUSTRY GROUP TIGHTENS STANDARDS AS ROBOCALLS CONTINUE TO DROP

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's most influential digital and direct-to-consumer marketing trade organization—Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.)—issued a critical update to its standards on Friday, promising tighter rules on companies that sell consumer data.

"The new R.E.A.C.H. standards are game changing and promise to assure more transparency for consumers with even greater privacy protections" R.E.A.C.H. president Eric J. Troutman stated. "And bets of all—less robocalls!"

Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) seeks to end unwanted robocalls through tighter standards in the lead generation industry.

R.E.A.C.H. was founded in 2023 as part of law firm Troutman Amin, LLP's efforts to clean up the lead generation and direct-to-consumer marketing industries that were the source of billions of unwanted robocalls.

"I knew something needed to be done" Troutman explained "And unlike most industry lawyers who just lined their pockets with telemarketer cash I just couldn't stand by and profit off of consumer abuse."

The result—R.E.A.C.H.. An organization of good actors in the industry that have agreed to follow the tightest standards in the industry and drive out the bad guys to assure consumers privacy preferences are honored.

The country has enjoyed a massive drop in robocalls since Troutman began his efforts—over 2 billion fewer robocalls have pestered American consumers in 2023 as compared to the same timeframes in 2024.

"I am just pleased to be part of the solution, but there have been many hands supporting this effort." Troutman said of the massive robocall drop in 2024.

"R.E.A.C.H. is the nation's first private effort to shut down unwanted robocalls at their source—the unscrupulous website operators that mine consumer data and often sell it without permission" Said R.E.A.C.H. secretary Gayla Huber, who is also president of internet-watchdog Integrishield "By setting tight standards and assuring transparency consumers are now assured they will only receive calls from R.E.A.C.H. members when they specifically request them."

"Version 2.0 of the standards really are game changing" Stated R.E.A.C.H. Vice President Angela Cherril of Tesico, LLC "Never before have consumers been better protected by a group of responsible companies that really do care about their privacy. This is really something extraordinarily unique."

A copy of the R.E.A.C.H. standards can be located on reachmbc.com

SOURCE Troutman Amin, LLP