Key Insights into China's Caustic Soda Market to 2029

China's demand for Caustic Soda has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



This market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research report provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. CAUSTIC SODA INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Caustic Soda Industry Structure

Caustic Soda Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Caustic Soda Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China's Caustic Soda Price

IV. CAUSTIC SODA PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Caustic Soda Production and Demand

Caustic Soda Output

Caustic Soda Demand

Caustic Soda Capacity

Caustic Soda Import and Export

V. CAUSTIC SODA CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Caustic Soda Markets Outlook

Textile Market

Textile Market Outlook

Papermaking Market

Papermaking Markets Outlook

Chemical Industry Market

Chemical Industry Market Outlook

Alumina Market

Alumina Markets Outlook

Pharmaceutical Industry Market

Pharmaceutical Industry Markets Outlook

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Market Entry Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. CAUSTIC SODA PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Caustic Soda Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users

Companies Mentioned

Ningxia Western PVC Company Ltd.

Jinhua Chemical Group

