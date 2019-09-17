Key International Recognized With Hilton Legacy Award

"It's a tremendous honor for our firm to receive this prestigious recognition, especially as Hilton is celebrating its 100 th anniversary," said Key International Co-President Diego Ardid. "This award is representative of our signature approach to hotel and resort development, which entails the foresight to evaluate strategic real estate opportunities in highly-desirable locations, and assembling a paramount team from management to interior design, in turn allowing us to deliver award-winning destinations that generate a profitable return."

This national recognition follows Key International's successful ground up development of the Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort, the award-winning, 175 all-suite vacation, meeting and event destination. A cornerstone within the company's extensive hospitality portfolio, the property's dynamic offerings, and unmatched beachfront location make it one of a kind.

The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton's partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton's development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to the guest experience.

To see the full list of Hilton's 2018 Legacy Award winners click here.

