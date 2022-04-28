Key Lime Transport Wins 2022 'Best of Key West' Award for Celebrated Luxury and Group Transportation Service - 'Driving You in Style to the Best Spots in the Keys'

KEY WEST, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Lime Transport (KLT) proudly announced it had won a 2022 "Best of Key West" award presented by the Key West Award Program. The "Best of Key West" is an annual accolade honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses in a wide variety of categories. Recognition is only given to companies that have achieved success in their local communities by promoting positive images as small business service providers. In business for over a decade, KLT specializes in luxury and group transportation, providing an affordable fleet of fine vehicles with expert drivers and exceptional customer service.

"We're extremely proud of this award because it honors the hard work and dedication we put into our business," said Key Lime Transport. "But most importantly, the award acknowledges how much effort we put into being a small Floridian business that cares so much about its customers. We love our community and we are proud to show it off to vacationers and visitors – transporting our clients in style and helping them reach the best destinations southern Florida has to offer."

Key Lime Transport: How It Works

Covering Key West and the Florida Keys, KLT offers a variety of luxury SUVs, Sprinters, limos, large group transportation, airport shuttle transfers, and car seats. Each vehicle is clean, fully disinfected, and all KLT drivers are trained professionals who undergo extensive background checks.

Booking a stylish and convenient ride is an easy three-step process:

Select a date and time: KLT is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. Choose a vehicle: Pick from one of a wide variety of top-of-the-line luxury modern vehicles. KLT handles the rest: KLT will contact clients before each trip, making sure all trip details are covered.

Key Lime Transport: What People Say

"Awesome experience! Making coordination and booking for my large group was really easy. The drivers were prompt and accommodating to our pickup times. I'd definitely use their service again! Thanks." –A.W.

"Can't say enough good things about them. After a flight delay, I reached out to Margaret who didn't hesitate to provide transportation at a moment's notice at a more than reasonable rate. If you're looking for professional, prompt service, look no further." –S.H.

"Traveling can be such a hassle. Key Lime took care of all of my concerns: easy pickup and transport from the Miami Airport to the hotel and sightseeing in Key West was a breeze. The drivers know all the best restaurants and fun activities. We got to enjoy our trip so much more, thanks to Key Lime. I will definitely book through them in the future. Highly recommend!" –M.B.

Learn more about KLT by visiting them online or contacting them via phone, text, or email. And for the latest deals and fleet information, follow them on social media @KeyLimeTransportaion – Facebook.

Media Contact:

Margaret Scholl

305.539.0575

SOURCE Key Lime Transport