Key-Link Pursues Comprehensive Patent Protection on Best-in-Class Product Innovations 

New innovative technologies to take center stage as national manufacturer plans for an exciting year of growth

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Key-Link, a leading manufacturer of aluminum rail and fence systems for residential and commercial installations, announced today its continued pursuit of new patents for a variety of high-quality, American-made products that will further elevate the company's footprint in the industry.

With a competitive advantage built around patent pending technology and a reputation for delivering top-quality, American-made products, Key-Link has seen its footprint and market share grow in homes and communities across the country. For more than 40 years, Key-Link has delivered customers some of the most innovative building products on the market, all made in-house from the initial R&D development to fabrication and overall engineering.

"The difference-maker for us comes through vigorously protecting that creativity and innovation," said Javan Lapp, CEO.

Key-Link's initial patent filings included applications covering their unique line of cable products, specifically their horizontal and vertical cable systems. These cable systems were created by Key-Link engineers and retain an important place in the company's portfolio because of their popular and easy-to-install design.

"We're built on the premise that a family of small companies that deliver high-quality products and listen to the needs of customers can compete with any global corporation. The difference-maker for us comes through vigorously protecting that creativity and innovation," said Javan Lapp, Key-Link CEO.

"The future of manufacturing and the American building products industry is incredibly exciting, but it's also highly competitive. We're becoming more aggressive in how we defend against businesses that simply tweak what others have worked years or decades to create, severely impacting the quality of the product."

Among Key-Link's most-anticipated products are:

Key-Link American Series crossover railing

Key-Link's vertical cable system (newly improved for 2024 release)

Rod rail infill for American and Chesapeake Series (available in Q2 2024)

Key-Link Discovery Series railing (available Spring 2024)

Key-Link's insistence on seeking patent protection on its creative and innovative products and processes also protects their partners—distributors and dealers who have made a commitment to Key-Link—by ensuring that Key-Link's unique designs aren't imitated or undermined in the marketplace.

"I'm constantly inspired by the ongoing growth of Key-Link, which can be attributed to the exceptional team we have," Lapp explained. "We are privileged to work with some of the brightest minds in the industry. They excel in addressing customer challenges and finding solutions that not only overcome those obstacles but accelerate the creation of enhanced products and improved processes, all while maintaining affordability. That's why Key-Link continues to be competitive."

With a strong foundation built on agility, quality, and exceeding customer expectations, Key-Link is positioned to continue redefining existing industry standards and delivering top-tier, American-made products. For more information and to learn more about Key-Link's offerings, visit keylinkonline.com.

About Key-Link

Located in Central Pennsylvania, Key-Link manufactures premium aluminum products designed to create safe, relaxing, and welcoming spaces that promote connections to family, to friends and to nature. For more than 40 years their focus has been providing quality building products using in-house engineering, American manufacturing, and onsite powder-coating facilities. More information can be found at keylinkonline.com .

