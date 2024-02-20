Key-Link to Showcase New, Industry-Leading Innovations at the 2024 International Builders' Show

Pennsylvania-based rail manufacturer readies to debut new, patent-pending product lines at largest annual light construction show in the world

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Key-Link, a leading manufacturer of aluminum railing systems for residential and commercial installations, has unveiled four of its high-quality, best-in-class product lines to be spotlighted in Las Vegas at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders' Show (IBS) on February 27-29, 2024.

IBS, an annual gathering welcoming thousands of the construction industry's leading manufacturers, and builders and contractors of all sizes, continues to be the event to debut the latest industry products, trends, and technologies.

Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of styles and looks to position their business a level above the competition. Post this

Key-Link will be showcasing four new or improved sets of product lines in booth SU1643 including:

Key-Link Discovery Series : Available Spring 2024, the Key-Link Discovery Series is a breakthrough in aluminum railing designed for builders who prioritize simplicity and easy installation. Crafted with the signature Key-Link quality, its pre-installed brackets and snap-together panel design ensures swift installation even for a one-person crew. Ideal for high-volume builders, Discovery allows them to seamlessly transition from pressure-treated lumber to on-trend aluminum, elevating their projects without breaking the client's budget.

: Available Spring 2024, the Key-Link Discovery Series is a breakthrough in aluminum railing designed for builders who prioritize simplicity and easy installation. Crafted with the signature Key-Link quality, its pre-installed brackets and snap-together panel design ensures swift installation even for a one-person crew. Ideal for high-volume builders, Discovery allows them to seamlessly transition from pressure-treated lumber to on-trend aluminum, elevating their projects without breaking the client's budget. Key-Link American Series Crossover Corner and End Posts : Catering to homeowners' preference for a continuous top rail, the groundbreaking American Series Crossover Railing offers an easy installation solution for contractors. After first rolling out a crossover line post in 2023, Key-Link is now preparing to unveil the patent-pending crossover corner post and end post for a complete crossover system. By eliminating the interruption of posts, the American Series crossover posts ensure homeowners get the seamless look they want.

: Catering to homeowners' preference for a continuous top rail, the groundbreaking American Series Crossover Railing offers an easy installation solution for contractors. After first rolling out a crossover line post in 2023, Key-Link is now preparing to unveil the patent-pending crossover corner post and end post for a complete crossover system. By eliminating the interruption of posts, the American Series crossover posts ensure homeowners get the seamless look they want. Rod Rail Infill for American and Chesapeake Series : As a proven one-stop-shop for all things railing, Key-Link brings you an easy-to-install patent-pending rod rail infill, setting a new standard in architectural designs and custom home builds. This high-quality rod rail not only mirrors trending aesthetics but simplifies installation, addressing common contractor concerns. Crews can now effortlessly provide the sought-after elegance that customers want without added hassle.

: As a proven one-stop-shop for all things railing, Key-Link brings you an easy-to-install patent-pending rod rail infill, setting a new standard in architectural designs and custom home builds. This high-quality rod rail not only mirrors trending aesthetics but simplifies installation, addressing common contractor concerns. Crews can now effortlessly provide the sought-after elegance that customers want without added hassle. Key-Link's Vertical Cable System: In keeping with their commitment to continuous improvement, Key-Link proudly introduces upgrades to their vertical cable system. The high-value product line, which is currently patent pending, now offers consistent tension over time and improves installation efficiency by approximately 30%. These improvements deliver the enhanced installation experience builders have been looking for.

In addition to these four new products, Key-Link will debut the Chesapeake Series aluminum flat rail cap and show a black cable and fittings prototype—all developed in response to customer requests.

"At Key-Link, we're always listening to our customers' experience with our products and then working to deliver solutions that can improve upon those experiences," said Ezekiel Harnish, Chief Operating Officer for Key-Link. "Whether it is our innovative, new patented products or improvements made to some of our customers' favorite options, we're excited about the product lines that we'll be sharing at this year's International Builders' Show. Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of styles and looks that will position their business at a level above the competition."

With a solid foundation built on agility, quality, and exceeding customer expectations, Key-Link is positioned to continue redefining industry standards and delivering top-tier, American-made products. For more information on Key-Link's path to IBS 2024 and to learn more about Key-Link's offerings, visit keylinkonline.com.

About Key-Link

Located in Central Pennsylvania, Key-Link manufactures premium aluminum products designed to create safe, relaxing, and welcoming spaces that promote connections to family, to friends and to nature. For more than 40 years their focus has been providing quality building products using in-house engineering, American manufacturing, and onsite powder-coating facilities. More information can be found at keylinkonline.com .

For more information, contact:

Brett Gerrish

The Motion Agency

517-899-7795

[email protected]

SOURCE Key-Link Fencing & Railing