Key Management as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The Key Management as a Service market size is expected to grow from USD 0.37 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.28 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.4%.

The demand for KMaaS is likely to be driven by various factors, such as the increasing number of cyber-attacks and the stringent government regulations and compliances.

The KMaaS market has been segmented on the basis of components (solution and services), applications, organization size, verticals, and regions. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period and the solution segment is estimated to have the larger market size in 2018 in the market. Professional services have been widely adopted by organizations, as these services involve expert training, education, and consulting, and support and maintenance for the deployed KMaaS solution. However, the managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as managed security vendors provide extensive reporting capabilities for ensuring that the internal security policies adhere to the standard regulatory compliances.

The disk encryption application is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2018. The importance of encrypting a disk is that, if the encrypted disk is lost or stolen, the encrypted state of the drive remains unchanged, and only an authorized user would be able to access its contents. The cloud encryption application is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

KMaaS solution and services have been deployed across various verticals, including aerospace and defense; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); energy and utilities; government and public utilities; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; retail and consumer goods; telecommunications and IT; and others (education, and travel and hospitality). The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the BFSI vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Key Management As A Service Market,

2018-2023

4.2 Key Management As A Service Market, Market Share Of Top 3 Applications And Regions, 2018

4.3 Key Management As A Service Market, By Service, 2018-2023

4.4 Key Management As A Service Market, By Organization Size, 2018-2023

4.5 Key Management As A Service Market, By Region

4.6 Key Management As A Service Market, By Vertical

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Migration Toward The Cloud

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations In The Kmaas Market

5.2.1.3 Organizations' Need To Maximize The Operational Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Budget For Adopting The Best-In-Class Kmaas Solutions

5.2.2.2 Lack Of Awareness About Kmaas, And Performance Concerns Among Enterprises

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Integrated, Cloud-Based Key Management Solutions Among Smes

5.2.3.2 Large-Scale Adoption Of Kmaas Solutions In The Bfsi Vertical

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Skilled Workforce Among Enterprises

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci Dss)

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act (Hipaa)

5.3.3 Federal Information Security Management Act (Fisma)

5.3.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (Glba)

5.3.6 Federal Information Processing Standards (Fips)

5.3.7 General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

6. Key Management As A Service Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training, Education, And Consulting

6.3.1.2 Support And Maintenance

6.3.2 Managed Services

7. Key Management As A Service Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disk Encryption

7.3 File/Folder Encryption

7.4 Database Encryption

7.4.1 Application-Level Encryption

7.4.2 Database-Level Encryption

7.5 Communication Encryption

7.5.1 Voice Encryption

7.5.2 Email Encryption

7.5.3 Instant Messaging Encryption

7.6 Cloud Encryption



8. Key Management As A Service Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

9. Key Management As A Service Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

9.3 Telecommunications And It

9.4 Healthcare And Life Sciences

9.5 Government And Public Utilities

9.6 Aerospace And Defense

9.7 Retail And Consumer Goods

9.8 Energy And Utilities

9.9 Manufacturing

9.10 Others

10. Key Management As A Service Market, By Region

11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



Box

Ciphercloud

Egnyte

Gemalto

Google

Ibm

Keynexus

Sepior

Thales E-Security

Unbound Tech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3f3krd/key_management_as?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-management-as-a-service-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300620900.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

