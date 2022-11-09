Key Nutrients Teams Up with the Military Support Foundation

Veteran-founded nutrition company helps charity organization bring the comforts of home to soldiers abroad and to their families back home

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Nutrients announced today its partnership with local charity, the Military Support Foundation, to continue providing donations in support of active military personnel deployed overseas and their families at home.

Since 2016, the Military Support Foundation has evolved into a giving tree to the military units it adopts every year, an arrangement that is made before the units are deployed. Over the years, the organization has shipped more than 10,000 meticulously crafted care packages to United States servicemen and women, filled with their favorite comforts from home as well as basic necessities. Back at home, the Military Support Foundation supplies military families with quality grocery and hygiene products, housewares, and even pet supplies via a food pantry it opened in August 2022.

During the holidays, the Military Support Foundation raises funds to provide each adopted family with a proper Thanksgiving and Christmas experience. Its mission is to provide complete holiday meals and fulfill every kid's Christmas wish list. For the soldiers, they each receive a personalized stocking decorated by hand and their own box of Christmas gifts.

"When we adopt you, we adopt you for life," said Reyness Price, founder of the Military Support Foundation. "We provide for these military families so their deployed loved ones don't have to worry about how their family is going to make ends meet while they are away. And when they return, we continue to meet their needs so they can focus on making up for lost time."

"We are immensely grateful for our partnership with Key Nutrients. Our adopted servicemen are ecstatic when they receive Key Nutrients products in their care packages because it helps them maintain healthy electrolyte levels during grueling training drills and extreme weather conditions while also making poor-tasting water more palatable."

For Key Nutrients Founder and CEO, Joseph Ochoa, the Military Support Foundation's work hits close to home. "Reyness and her team are bona fide saints. What they are doing is making an astronomical difference in the lives of these servicemen and their families. As a veteran that served abroad, I know first-hand what an impact these care packages can have on morale and the relief it brings knowing someone is looking out for your loved ones back home while you serve your country and fight for their freedom. Our donations are the least we can do to help this wonderful organization continue doing the amazing work that they do."

To date, Key Nutrients has provided thousands of units of product to the Military Support Foundation to help stock its pantry for local military families and to include in care packages shipped abroad.

People interested in donating to The Military Support Foundation or sponsoring one of its families for the holidays, can visit www.militarysupport.net.

The local public is also encouraged to participate in The Military Support Foundation's Veteran's Day Fundraiser:

What: Book Fair and Toy Drive (online voucher #126336171); donations will be accepted for gift-wrapping services

When: Nov. 11, 2022; 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Barnes & Noble, Chandler Fashion Square, 3111 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226

Key Nutrients will also be donating all profits from Veteran's Day sales to the Military Support Foundation and offering free shipping throughout the week (Nov. 9-14). Veterans and active military personnel are invited to receive a discount on their purchases any day of the year by visiting this page.

ABOUT THE MILITARY SUPPORT FOUNDATION

The Military Support Foundation was founded in 2016 with a vision to help all who have served to protect this nation by putting their own lives on the line. The organization ships hundreds of care packages every year and hosts grand events for hundreds of military families to show appreciation for all the sacrifices these brave servicemen and women and their families have made to preserve our freedom. The Military Support Foundation operates out of Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, please visit www.militarysupport.net and follow on Instagram @military_support_foundation.

ABOUT KEY NUTRIENTS

Key Nutrients is a veteran-owned and family-operated natural supplement company that was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Ariz. The company works with naturopathic doctors and uses patented formulas to develop all-natural, non-GMO, vegan, gluten and dairy-free supplements that support a ketogenic lifestyle and promote healthier habits and improved well-being. For more information, please visit www.keynutrients.com and follow on Instagram @keynutrients.

