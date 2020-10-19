Key patent granted for Isla101 in Brazil

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isla Pharmaceuticals, a US-based company focused on rational repurposing of molecules for the treatment or prevention of viruses is pleased to announce that a key patent relating to the Company's lead program, Isla101 has been granted by the Brazilian Industrial Property Office.

Isla101, a drug with a well understood safety profile, is being repurposed for the potential prevention and treatment of mosquito borne diseases.

Executive Chairman of Isla, Dr Paul MacLeman commented, "The grant of the Brazilian patent is a significant development for the company as mosquito borne viruses, such as dengue, Zika and others represent major unmet medical needs in Brazil. Having an allowed patent that protects Isla's lead program in this large market provides protection for the development of Isla101 and allows the Company to advance the program in Brazil, which is one of our key target markets."

Brazil generally has the greatest number of dengue cases in the world, with more than 2 million cases 2019 alone. The country has also been severely affected by outbreaks of Zika virus and chikungunya in the last few years.

The Brazilian patent grant was issued on 29 September 2020 by the Brazilian Industrial Property Office, under the Brazil Patent No BR 112015026243-0. Isla has licensed an IP portfolio generated by Monash University that is focused on the use of molecules for the prevention and treatment of mosquito borne viruses.

Isla is clinical-stage drug repurposing company, focused on the topical area of antiviral therapeutics for infectious diseases. Our lead asset is Isla101, a drug with a well-established safety profile, being repurposed for the prevention and treatment of dengue fever and other mosquito (or vector) borne diseases. The Company is advancing toward a Phase II clinical trial in dengue-infected subjects.

If Isla101 achieves FDA approval, and certain other criteria are met, Isla may be eligible to obtain a "Priority Review Voucher" at the time of FDA approval. This means that as well as getting approval to manufacture and sell Isla101, the Priority Review Voucher (PRV) will permit Isla to expedite the FDA approval process for a new drug, or sell the PRV in a secondary market. Recent transactional benchmarking suggests that PRVs attract US$75m-$150m.

