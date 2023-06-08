Key Patent Innovations Provides Update on Progress in Monetizing the Significant Patent Portfolio Recently Acquired from BlackBerry

DUN LAOGHAIRE, Ireland, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Patent Innovations Limited ("KPI") today reported that it has undertaken significant efforts and investment to monetize the portfolio of approximately 32,000 patents and patent applications that its subsidiary, Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), acquired from BlackBerry Limited on May 11, 2023.

"It has been less than a month since our acquisition of this fundamental patent portfolio, and I am pleased to share that significant efforts are underway to demonstrate the value of these patented inventions to potential licensees," said Angela Quinlan, Managing Director, KPI. "KPI and its affiliates have already made numerous hires with specific expertise in monetizing patents of this pedigree, including licensing executives and patent lawyers. We have also retained the services of numerous individuals and firms with the deep skill sets and knowledge to implement an effective licensing program. We are engaged in active discussions with potential licensees, and we are gratified by the expressions of interest from third parties about purchasing patents in this portfolio."

Ms. Quinlan concluded: "While we know significant effort and expense is ahead of us in making this program a success, we believe that the investments already made, when combined with the continued support from our capital partners, put us in a great position to realize returns consistent with our business plan."

Statement on Recent Catapult Filing

KPI also noted that on June 2, 2023, Catapult IP Innovations, Inc. ("Catapult") disclosed the existence of a confidential arbitration between it and BlackBerry in a U.S. district court filing.  In the filing, Catapult asks the court to force Malikie to participate in the BlackBerry/Catapult arbitration. Malikie is not a party to that arbitration, and no claims have been made against Malikie either in the district court filing or the arbitration. As the filing confirms, BlackBerry did not close a patent sales transaction with Catapult, and BlackBerry completed a sale of certain patents and patent applications to Malikie, which now owns all legal right, title and interest in those patents. 

KPI questions Catapult's and its counsel's decision to embark on such a frivolous course and attempt to pull Malikie into its dispute with BlackBerry. KPI emphasized that there is no legal or factual basis to do so.

About Key Patent Innovations

Key Patent Innovations is one of the world's leading intellectual property monetization companies. Based in Dublin, Ireland, KPI has expertise in identifying and unlocking value from patent portfolios, and partners with pioneering technology companies.

For more information, visit www.keypatentinnovations.ie

