Key Patent Innovations' Subsidiary Pictiva Display International Acquires Portfolio of OLED Patents From OSRAM

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Patent Innovations, an Irish-based company that identifies and invests in high value patent-based opportunities, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Pictiva Displays International ("Pictiva") has purchased a large portfolio of organic light emitting diode (OLED) patents from OSRAM GmbH ("OSRAM"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OSRAM is a global technology innovator that began research and development in OLED displays in the mid 1990s, building comprehensive expertise in OLED design and manufacturing, and bringing to market OLED panels under the Pictiva brand. OSRAM's innovations resulted in the issuance of many hundreds of patents covering commercially useful OLED technologies. Pictiva Displays will soon begin licensing this valuable portfolio to companies who can benefit from access to the inventions provided through these patents.

"This is an exciting first acquisition for us that builds on the momentum from our launch last month. OSRAM is a pioneer and has a proven track record in the OLED sector, and this acquisition will fuel the expansion of our patent monetization business," said Angela Quinlan, Managing Director of Key Patent Innovations. "We believe that large patent holdings amassed by global innovation leaders often include patent portfolios of significant size and quality that are used, but unlicensed, by key players in the industry. We provide owners of these portfolios an opportunity to partner with us to develop and implement strategies that will provide these owners with monetary compensation, which in turn will incentivize them to continue to innovate and patent in new technology areas."

About Key Patent Innovations

Key Patent Innovations is an Irish-based company that identifies and invests in high value patent-based opportunities. The company, through a combination of in-house resources and agreements with patent monetization advisories, has assembled a world-class team of patent licensing professionals with the business knowledge, market experience, and negotiating skills, to help patent owners maximize the cash value they can receive from their patents. For more information, visit www.keypatentinnovations.ie.

