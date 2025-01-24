Key Permitting Milestone for the Adina Lithium Mining Project with filing of Preliminary Information Statement

Highlights

Winsome has submitted the Preliminary Information Statement for the Adina Lithium Project (including the Renard Operation) with the Quebec authorities.

authorities. This filing officially commences a well defined provincial regulatory process in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region associated with permitting the proposed mine at Adina, as well as the proposed modifications to the Renard Operation.

Following review of the Preliminary Information Statement over upcoming months, the Quebec authorities will provide guidelines on the nature and scope for the future filing of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ( ESIA ), including the required studies in support of the ESIA.

The Company has a substantive dataset to inform the studies typically prescribed by the Québec authorities due to the long operating history of Renard and early commencement of baseline environmental studies at Adina.

The filing of the Preliminary Information Statement provides additional opportunities for sharing the latest Project details with various stakeholders and communities within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, especially the Cree Nation of Mistissini whose traditional lands overlap with the Adina and the Renard sites.

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Lithium explorer and developer Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted the Preliminary Information Statement for its Adina Lithium Mining Project (incorporating the existing and well maintained Renard Operation (together the Project) with the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP), the designated authority within the Provincial Government of Québec to oversee mining project developments located in the territory governed by the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA) and situated south of the 55th parallel.

"This represents the beginning of a well-defined regulatory review process that can only be beneficial to all stakeholders, including future investors and strategic partners. It will provide further details on our development project based on the technical studies completed to date, and allows us to pursue discussions and collaborations to maximize the benefits for host communities and for Quebec as a whole."- Chris Evans, Managing director

"We look forward to continuing discussions with the communities of Eeyou Istchee James Bay and various stakeholders to develop a sustainable project aligned with our company's values, and to contribute to the energy transition. Specifically, we look forward to further investigating how best to maximize the potential Project's impact on local communities such as the creation of local employment opportunities and training and skills development."- Geneviève Morinville, Vice President Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs

Preliminary Information Statement

The proposed Project is subject to the provincial ESIA procedures established under the provincial Environmental Quality Act (EQA). Specifically, Adina will be planned and developed in compliance with the Section 22 of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA) where the Preliminary Information Statement of any new mining operation is automatically subject to a review through an established Environmental and Social Impact Evaluating Committee (COMEV), an advisory body composed of members appointed by Quebec, Canada and Cree Nation governments.

Baseline environmental studies

For the Adina Site, the biophysical and socioeconomic (human) environmental baseline studies were initiated in Summer 2023 and are ongoing with support from Cree contractors. Physical baseline data collected to date include hydrology, surface (stream and lake) and ground water quality, geochemistry, soil quality and local climate (incl. precipitation, temperature) using an on-site meteorological station. Biological field studies completed to date comprise fish and fish habitat, wetlands, vegetation, fauna (small mammals, chiropterans, herpetofauna, moose and caribou), as well as avian fauna. Socio-economic baseline data collection efforts will consider landscape, archaeology and traditional land use. Baseline collection efforts will continue into 2025 and will be adjusted if needed to meet the requirements of the directive, which should capture most of the remaining information required to complete the effects assessment for both provincial and federal processes, pending additional guidance received by regulatory authorities.

To learn more about the filing of Preliminary Information Statement, follow the link to the ASX release of January 24th 2025, https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/WR1/02905733.pdf

ABOUT WINSOME RESOURCES

Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) (the Company) is a lithium-focused exploration and development company with several projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. Our flagship project is the Adina Lithium Mining Project (the Project), a 100% owned lithium resource considered a tier-one asset in a low-risk mining jurisdiction and one of the most capital efficient projects in North America with competitive operating costs. The hard rock spodumene lithium deposit is near surface with a +20 year Project life and a substantial Mineral Resource.

The Company recently acquired an exclusive option to purchase the Renard Operation, a mining and processing site located approximately 60 kilometres south (in a straight line) of Adina. The facility has an established airport, power station, water treatment plant, workshops, processed mineralized material storage and substantial camp. It also has several mineral processing and operating permits which may advance Winsome's pathway to lithium production. Importantly the Renard Site already includes extensive production facilities including Dense Media Separation (DMS), upfront jaw, cone, high-pressure grinding rolls and mineralized material sorting circuits necessary for spodumene concentrate production.

In addition to our portfolio of lithium projects in Québec, including the Cancet, Sirmac-Clapier and Tilly Projects, Winsome Resources owns 100% of the offtake rights for lithium, caesium and tantalum from the Case Lake Project in Eastern Ontario owned by Power Metals Corp (TSXV: PWM), as well as a 19.6% equity stake in PWM.

Winsome is led by a highly qualified team with strong experience in lithium exploration and development as well as leading ASX listed companies.

