Key Pharma Commercialization Experts to Converge at Access Insights Conference 2023

Pharma's Only Conference Focused on the Full Breadth of Commercialization Strategies and Operations

Features Keynote Bill Roth, Blue Fin Group, on "The Fight for the Dollar"

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced the final agenda for next month's Access Insights Conference 2023, co-hosted with Blue Fin Group. The Access Insights Conference will be held November 6-8, 2023, at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek. Designed for commercial, operational, and financial teams at pharma manufacturers, the conference will feature key industry speakers, exclusive ICyte Benchmark data, and strategic and tactical best practices for data-driven patient access and therapy commercialization. Sponsoring the conference are key Pharma service providers: Asembia , AssistRx , BRG , ConnectiveRx , EntityRisk , Pharmaceutical Commerce , Phil , Redi.Health , and Turquoise Health . Details and registration for the conference can be found here .

Key sessions of the conference include:

The Fight for the Dollar Keynote: Bill Roth , General Manager and Managing Partner of Blue Fin Group and a recognized expert on business model development in healthcare, will explore how chief commercial officers and access leaders can adjust to the significant financial pressures on all facets of drug commercialization to achieve a profitable lifecycle for the first three to five years.

The Pharmacy of the Future: Moderator Richard Prest , Senior Principal, Blue Fin Group, will explore the trends impacting the further evolution of the pharmacy model with key industry experts: Thomas Cohn , Chief Strategy Officer, Asembia; Jonathan Ogurchak , PharmD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zeal Specialty Pharmacy; and Harry Travis , President, The Travis Group.

Managing GTN in the New Models of the PBMs, Retailers and Distributors: Roth will moderate this panel exploring the pressures of new commercial models on net revenue optimization with esteemed panelists: Lance Wilkes , Vice President, Senior Equity Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein; Kent Rogers , Venture Partner, ARCH Venture Partners; and Albert Thigpen , Operating Advisor, Nautic Partners.

"Pharma manufacturers are facing regulatory and financial pressures like never before – all creating a massive impact on commercialization," said IntegriChain Chief Executive Officer Josh Halpern . "Our conference uniquely examines current industry trends and delivers data-driven strategies and tactics for commercialization, contracting and reimbursement, net revenue forecasting, and channel management success in this new era. We thank our sponsors for supporting our vision for the conference and the impactful topic areas and insights that we can deliver together to our attendees."

About the Access Insights Conference

The three-day Access Insights Conference features leading industry experts, industry executives, benchmark data, strategies, and tactics for data-driven commercialization.

Day 1 – Executive Summit: features Roth's keynote on the fight for the dollar, explores the flurry of policies and changing industry dynamics impacting pricing and commercialization strategy, and dives into the pharmacy of the future.

Day 2 – Hot Topic Sessions: begins with the industry panel on Wall Street's view of GTN on valuations and expands to topic sessions:

Contracts, Pricing, and Reimbursement: the impact of the IRA on pricing, access, and finance as well as on data and operations, approaches to 340B issue prevention, the latest from Washington, and how to be successful when outsourcing at scale

Channel Strategy and Management: deep dives into what the channel will look like in 2030, how to put 867 data to better use, and the renewed importance of order and inventory management

Net Revenue Forecasting and Planning: real insights on net revenue forecasting from industry leaders and exploring asset evaluation throughout the product life cycle

New Archetype Commercialization: from biosims and specialty generics and launching in multiple indications to specialty patient services and managing medical vs. pharmacy benefits

Day 3 – Eyes on ICyte: reserved for ICyte Platform sessions including updates on platform enhancements, SaaS and BPaaS Gross-to-Net and Contracts & Pricing Solutions, and Channel and Patient Access Data Solutions

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on Twitter @bluefingroup and LinkedIn.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow on Twitter @ IntegriChain and on LinkedIn .

