Key Players Caterpillar, Volvo CE, and Komatsu Lead the Charge in Germany's Booming Compact Construction Equipment Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Compact Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany compact construction equipment market is gearing up for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.60% between 2022 and 2028. Several key factors are expected to drive this growth, including increased investment in public infrastructure projects, a focus on sustainability and smart cities development, and the adoption of innovative technology attachments.

Key Market Insights

The Germany compact construction equipment market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the following key highlights:

  1. Investment in Public Infrastructure: The German government's commitment to house renovation projects and the construction of new apartments is set to boost demand for compact construction equipment. Furthermore, subsidies for energy-efficient building renovations are contributing to the growth.
  2. Resurgence in Coal-Fired Power Plants: In 2022, the government planned to restart operations in coal-fired power plants, generating a substantial amount of power. This development requires efficient construction equipment for maintenance and expansion.
  3. Infrastructure Push: Germany's plans to spend USD 220 billion by 2026 on industrial transformation, climate protection, hydrogen technology, and electric vehicle charging station expansion are expected to drive growth in the construction equipment sector.
  4. Green Building Initiatives: The German government's emphasis on "green building" aligns with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) norms and is boosting the demand for sustainable construction practices and equipment.
  5. Renovation & Repair Projects: Germany's focus on rehabilitating roads, bridges, and cycle paths, along with investments in federal highways, is driving demand for construction equipment.
  6. Compact Excavators in Demand: Compact excavators are witnessing high demand due to growth in underground mining, construction, and smart city projects.
  7. Adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM): Integration of BIM technology is enhancing remote monitoring and digitization, increasing the efficiency of construction processes.

Vendor Landscape

Several leading and prominent vendors operate in the Germany compact construction equipment market, including:

Key Vendors:

  • Caterpillar
  • Volvo CE
  • Komatsu
  • Liebherr
  • Hitachi Construction Equipment
  • JCB

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)
  • SANY
  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd
  • Hyundai Construction Equipment
  • Kobelco
  • LiuGong
  • CNH Industrial
  • Terex Corporation
  • Manitou
  • Hyundai Doosan Infracore
  • Takeuchi
  • Yanmar

Distributor Profiles:

  • Thomas Baumaschinen
  • KUHN- BAUMASCHINEN.DE
  • Schluter Baumaschinen GmbH
  • Swecon
  • Tecklenborg
  • GS Arbeitsbuhnen GmbH

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the Germany compact construction equipment market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Germany compact construction equipment market?
3. Who are the key players in the Germany compact construction equipment market?
4. What are the trends in the Germany compact construction equipment market?
5. Which are the major distributor companies in the German compact construction equipment market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4s2dj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Beauty Drinks Market to Witness Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028 with an Impressive CAGR of 11.17%

Global Beauty Drinks Market to Witness Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028 with an Impressive CAGR of 11.17%

The "Beauty Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Enhancing Patient Safety: Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market Set to Exceed $5.7 Billion by 2028

Enhancing Patient Safety: Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market Set to Exceed $5.7 Billion by 2028

The "Surgical Site Infection Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.