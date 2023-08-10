Key Players Danaher, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Spearhead Global Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Growth to 2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market, valued at $0.474 billion in 2022, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $1.15 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing utilization of biopharmaceutical products and technological advancements in the viral testing industry.

Market Segmentation

  • Offering Type: Consumables, Instruments, Services
    • The consumables segment dominated the market in 2022, fueled by the growing adoption of kits, assays, and accessories for viral testing during biomanufacturing processes.
  • Technology: PCR, ELISA, Flow Cytometry, Plaque Assay, Others
    • PCR, a widely-used molecular biology technique, held the major share in 2022 due to its effectiveness in identifying and measuring viral nucleic acids during biopharmaceutical production.
  • Application: Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing, Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing, Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing, Stem Cell Products Manufacturing, Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing
    • The blood and blood products manufacturing segment led the market in 2022, as viral testing is crucial in verifying the safety and quality of these biomanufactured products.
  • End User: Life Science Companies, Testing Laboratories, CROs and CDMOs
    • The life science companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, emphasizing the importance of viral detection and quantification in medication development, production, and evaluation.
  • Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    • North America held the largest share (38.72%) in 2022, owing to the presence of key players and increased funding. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.47% during 2023-2032, driven by continuous R&D and a supportive regulatory landscape.

Market Dynamics

  • Demand Drivers: Rising utilization of biopharmaceuticals and technological advancements in viral detection and quantification.
  • Market Restraints: High cost of advanced viral detection equipment and lack of trained professionals in viral detection and quantification.
  • Market Opportunities: Increasing need for viral contamination considerations in the development of cell and gene therapies.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • Danaher Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • New England Biolabs
  • TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Sartorius AG
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Promega Corporation
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Genscript Biotech Corporation
  • Norgen Biotek Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

273

Forecast Period

2023 - 2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$0.51 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032

$1.15 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

