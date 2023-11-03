Key Players like 3M, Henkel, and Dow Drive Innovation in Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Adhesives to Meet Rising Environmental Concerns

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Packaging Adhesives & Sealants Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US packaging adhesives & sealants market is on a significant growth trajectory, with a projected value of $7.6 billion by 2028, up from $5.25 billion in 2022. This growth is expected to be driven by various factors, including the demand for high-performance adhesives, the emergence of reseal packaging, and the increasing popularity of flexible and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Key Market Insights

The US packaging adhesives & sealants market is experiencing substantial growth, thanks to several key drivers:

  1. High-Performance Adhesives: The market is witnessing increasing demand for high-performance adhesives that meet the evolving needs of the packaging industry. These adhesives offer enhanced bonding capabilities and durability.
  2. Reseal Packaging: Resealable packaging solutions are gaining traction among consumers for their convenience and freshness-preserving qualities. This trend is driving the demand for adhesives and sealants used in reseal packaging applications.
  3. Adhesive-Coated Tapes: The market is also benefiting from the growing demand for adhesive-coated tapes, which find applications in various industries, including logistics and e-commerce.
  4. Flexible Packaging: With the rising popularity of flexible packaging formats, the demand for adhesives and sealants used in these applications is on the rise. Flexible packaging offers benefits such as reduced material usage and extended shelf life.
  5. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Solutions: The market is witnessing increased demand for sustainable and eco-friendly adhesives as consumers and businesses prioritize environmentally responsible packaging solutions.
  6. Convenience Food: As the demand for convenience food products continues to grow, the need for effective packaging solutions that ensure freshness and ease of use is driving the market.
  7. Enhanced Packaging Security: Ensuring the security and integrity of packaged products is crucial. This requirement is fueling the demand for adhesives and sealants with enhanced security features.

Vendor Landscape

The US packaging adhesives & sealants market features several key players, including:

  1. 3M
  2. H.B. Fuller Company
  3. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  4. Arkema Group
  5. Sika AG
  6. Dow

In addition to these key vendors, there are other prominent players operating in the market, such as Wacker Chemie, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Huntsman Corporation, Scott Bader Co., PPG Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Parker Hannifin, BASF SE, deVan Sealants, Inc., Astro Chemical Company, Inc., and Master Bond Inc.

Market Segmentation

The report provides insights into various segments of the US packaging adhesives & sealants market:

1. Application Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Paper & Paperboard
  • Plastic & Other Packaging

2. Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Adhesives
  • Sealants

3. Adhesive Technology Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Water-Based
  • Pressure
  • Hot Melt
  • Others

4. End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Food & Beverage
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Healthcare
  • Others

