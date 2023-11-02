Key Players Such as AbbVie, Roche, and Amgen Dominate the Competitive Landscape of the Expanding Cytokine Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cytokine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cytokine market, with a market size of US$ 83.3 Billion in 2022, is expected to experience substantial expansion in the years ahead. Analysts anticipate the market to reach US$ 130.5 Billion by 2028, showcasing a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.66% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Cytokines, a group of proteins, peptides, or glycoproteins, play a pivotal role in controlling the growth and activity of immune system and blood cells. These high-affinity picomolar concentrations regulate immunity, inflammation, and hematopoiesis. Typically administered under the skin, into muscles, or veins, cytokines aid in managing chemotherapy side effects and treating cancer.

They enhance anti-cancer activities by sending signals that induce abnormal cells to die and prolong the lifespan of normal cells. Furthermore, cytokines are gaining widespread adoption in cell and gene therapy, facilitating the expansion and differentiation of various cell types, ex vivo cultures, and other therapeutic approaches.

Cytokine Market Trends

The global demand for solutions targeting cytokines has surged due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The excessive production of proinflammatory cytokines induced by the virus can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), tissue damage, multi-organ failure, and death. As a result, there is a growing need for cytokine-targeting solutions to manage patients, enhance survival rates, and reduce mortality.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cancer, coupled with the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) known for reduced post-operative pain, fewer complications, and quicker recovery, is propelling market growth. Cytokines are also gaining traction as diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic agents and biomarkers for various health and disease applications, including immune cell differentiation, inflammation, angiogenesis, tumorigenesis, neurobiology, and viral pathogenesis.

Moreover, the rising cases of atopic dermatitis (AD), an inflammatory skin disease characterized by severe itchiness, are driving demand for novel cytokines to better understand the pathogenesis of AD and develop improved therapeutic targets.

Key Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report provides insights into key market trends within sub-segments of the global cytokine market, along with forecasts at global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on cytokine type, therapeutic application, and end user as follows:

Breakup by Cytokine Type:

  • Tumor Necrosis Factor-TNF
  • Interleukins-Il
  • Interferons-IFN
  • Epidermal Growth Factor-EGF
  • Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

  • Cancer
  • Asthma and Airway Inflammation
  • Arthritis
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations
  • Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry is robust and features key players, including AbbVie Inc., Abcam plc, Amgen Inc., Applied Biological Materials Inc. (abm), Bio-Techne Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and UCB S.A.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global cytokine market performed to date, and what are the prospects for the future?
  • What impact has COVID-19 had on the global cytokine market?
  • What are the key regional markets for cytokines?
  • What is the market segmentation based on cytokine type, therapeutic application, and end user?
  • What are the factors driving and challenging market growth?
  • Who are the key players in the global cytokine market, and what is the level of competition?

