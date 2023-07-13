Key Players Transforming the Global Metabolomics Market: Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and More, Fueling Growth Opportunities by 2028

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market is poised for significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.84% from 2022 to 2028. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the growing demand for metabolomics in food safety and quality control, increasing funding for metabolomics research, and the rising rate of target diseases.

Market Trends & Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Metabolomics in Food Safety and Quality Control:
    • Metabolomics enables the analysis of chemicals produced by organisms, ensuring food safety and quality control.
    • Helps detect harmful substances, identify adulterated foods, diagnose food-related illnesses, and determine food-processing by-products' chemical composition.
    • Ensures the production of safer and higher-quality food products while complying with food safety regulations.
  • Increasing Funding for Metabolomics Research:
    • Expanding funding allows for deeper exploration of biochemical processes in organisms.
    • Provides a comprehensive understanding of metabolic networks in diverse physiological and pathological conditions.
    • Leads to the identification of novel biomarkers, improved diagnostics, and the development of drugs with reduced side effects.
  • Growing Rate of Target Diseases:
    • Metabolomics contributes to the study of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and neurodegenerative disorders.
    • Offers valuable insights into biochemical processes and potential causes of diseases.
    • Identifies potential therapeutic targets for effective interventions.

Segmentation Insights

Technologies:

  • Detection Methods
  • Separation Methods
  • Bioinformatics Tools & Services

Applications:

  • Medical & Clinical Research
  • Plant & Food Science
  • Biotechnology

End-users:

  • Standalone Metabolomic Service Providers:
    • Offer specialized services in sample preparation, data analysis, and metabolite identification.
    • Support researchers in understanding cellular mechanisms and disease development.
  • Pharma & Biotech Companies
  • Research & Clinical Laboratories
  • Others

Geographical Analysis

  • North America:
    • Dominates the global metabolomics market, accounting for over 40% of the market share in 2022.
    • Developed infrastructure, increased government projects, technological advancements, and research activities contribute to market dominance.
    • Major contributors: The U.S. and Canada.

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies in the Global Metabolomics Market:

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Danaher
  • PerkinElmer
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Advion
  • BGI
  • biocrates life sciences
  • Bruker
  • LECO
  • Merck KGaA
  • SCION Instruments
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Waters

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the metabolomics market?
2. What is the growth rate of the metabolomics market?
3. What are the rising trends in the metabolomics market?
4. Which region holds the most significant global metabolomics market share?
5. Who are the key players in the global metabolomics market?

