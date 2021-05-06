Key Principals from Experience LLC Join Realife Tech to Develop New Mobile Commerce Solutions and Drive Adoption Amongst Global Teams and Venues

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realife Tech (RLT), the platform specializing in mobile app personalization and commerce solutions for venues, today announced that key principals from Experience, LLC , are joining the Realife Tech team in light of Experience's recent closure. Rick Cabrera is joining as RLT's full-time CTO running the entire tech and engineering teams in London and Atlanta, and Marc Sandoval is joining as RLT's full-time SVP of Revenue, the position he held at Experience as well.

Experience mobile ticketing technology was used by over 200+ live entertainment clients in the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA and Live Nation to unlock inventory opportunities and give millions of fans better experiences through ticketing flexibility. In the wake of the company's unfortunate closure in 2020, Junior, Rick, and Marc were approached by numerous parties to explore ways to collaborate and fill the gap left in the live events technology market.

After an extensive review process, they determined that Realife Tech's team, core platform segmentation, and personalization capabilities provided an incredible opportunity to work together to build the next generation of mobile engagement and commerce. They'll help the RLT team prioritize new product and platform development efforts as they look to expand upon their already-robust segmentation & personalization engine, which is utilized by venues and teams to drive transactions via upsells, mobile ordering, and personalized guest communications.

Said Rick Cabrera, "Starting a new chapter with the Realife Tech team will not only allow Experience's vision to live on in the events space, but will help us cultivate innovation in an industry that has been turned upside down this past year due to Covid. Building the next generation of mobile solutions with complementing technologies will revolutionize the way teams and venues communicate, sell and connect with their fans."

Realife Tech is also welcoming Junior Gaspard, former CEO of Experience, who will become RLT's Lead Advisor and a Member of the Global Advisory Board. His track record of driving rapid growth with disruptive startup companies will influence his role as Lead Advisor, where he'll help develop and define new product, partner, league, and client go-to-market strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick, Marc, and Junior to the Realife Tech team with their strong history within the live events space," said Adam Goodyer, Founder and CEO of Realife Tech. "The leadership and guidance of these additional members will provide invaluable support and expertise to help deliver an unparalleled service to our customers globally. This new working relationship represents an industry-wide effort to bring together some of the most innovative partners, venues, leagues, and teams to help build an entirely new tech approach for live events, especially in a post-Covid world."

About Realife Tech

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in London and offices in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Realife Tech is a venue app personalization platform that unifies data from venue systems. It then analyzes the information to segment audiences and targets them with personalized content in order to drive transactions across ticketing and mobile ordering.

The company works with the world's biggest venues and events, Including The O2, London; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; LA Galaxy & Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Outside Lands Festival. Realife Tech is the recipient of four Event Technology Awards for Best Festival Technology, Best Venue Installation, Best use of Technology for Engagement and Interaction and Best Venue Solution. For more information, visit www.realifetech.com .

Media Contact

Jack Buttacavoli

[email protected]

SOURCE Realife Tech

Related Links

http://www.realifetech.com

