Key Private Bank Wins 'Best Regional Private Bank' At The 2021 Family Wealth Report Awards

"We are pleased to be recognized by Family Wealth Report as the Best US Regional Private Bank," said Joe Calabrese, chief operating officer of KeyBank Wealth Management. "The client experience is paramount to all that we do and this distinct honor highlights our commitment to delivering highly customized, best-in-class wealth management and financial planning solutions through exceptional service to the high-net-worth market."

FWR is a leading publication that reports on the wealth management and family office industry. Four regional banks were shortlisted for a record number of submissions this year. The judging process consisted of more than thirty judges coming from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants and other service providers each of whom has in-depth knowledge and a broad experience.

