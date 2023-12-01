Key pumped-storage power station in East China Grid has met the criteria for power on and operation

ZHENJIANG, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a release from the State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company: On November 30th, the Jurong Pumped-Storage Hydropower Station, which was invested and constructed by the State Grid Corporation of China in the load center of East China Grid, completed acceptance the line, marking that the station is ready to be powered on and put into operation.

Jiangsu Jurong Pumped-Storage Power Station was constructed in March 2017 with a total investment of over 9.6 billion yuan. Through the construction of reversible water turbine generator units, the annual pumping power generation is 1.8 billion kWh, and the annual power generation is 1.35 billion kWh. It is an important measure for the State Grid Corporation of China to actively respond to the national strategy of deepening supply-side structural reform and development. It plays a significant role in promoting the construction of ultra-high voltage power grid, serving clean energy and economic and social development.

Since 2019, the State Grid Corporation of China has built a 500 kV transmission line project to meet the power transmission needs of the pumped-storage power station. After the power station is put into operation, it will greatly reduce the coal consumption of East China Grid, which is expected to save about 140,000 tons of coal consumption annually and reduce the emission of carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide by about 357,000 tons.

SOURCE State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company