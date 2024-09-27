Key Results Unveiled: Gotbit Hedge Fund's Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2024

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotbit Hedge Fund , a leading performance-focused market maker, participated at TOKEN2049 Singapore , one of the world's most famous crypto events.

TOKEN2049 Singapore, which took place from September 18th to 20th, attracted over 20,000 participants from 7,000+ companies in 150+ countries. The event brought together leading entrepreneurs, investors, and media representatives, creating a unique platform for fostering collaboration in the crypto economy.

With its own booth and an exclusive party, Gotbit Hedge Fund participated in high-level networking and presented its industry insights to attendees. The company's booth attracted over 2,000 visitors, and they hosted over 500 meetings. Gotbit Hedge Fund raffled off 2,000 boxes of company merch, containing t-shirts, power banks, and water bottles. As a gold sponsor, they also participated in Memecon and co-hosted the Triangle's " Accelerating Telegram & TON " event.

Gotbit Hedge Fund had 10 representatives at the event, including Founder & CEO Alex Andryunin, COO Mark Strelchik, CBDO Grant Khalapian, and others.

Moreover, Gotbit's Hedge Fund's exclusive OG party, known for bringing together top industry leaders, hosted over 700 guests. With 5,000 requests for tickets to the party, their event further cemented its reputation as one of the top networking hubs.

"Our participation in TOKEN2049 Singapore allowed us to interact with key industry players and gain valuable insights. The main narratives of the event highlighted the early potential of meme tokens—with Binance listing memes twice a week, investors are eager to discover new opportunities in the 20–50 million range. We will use these insights and connections to further strengthen our influence in the crypto market," said Alex Andryunin, Founder & CEO of Gotbit Hedge Fund.

About Gotbit Hedge Fund

Gotbit Hedge Fund — a leading performance-focused market maker. The company's team includes 200+ experts who come from top financial and mathematical institutions, as well as former employees of leading traditional financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, PwC, and McKinsey. Gotbit Hedge Fund, with a proven track record of over 500 successful use cases, has provided market-making services for leading projects such as GT protocol, ChainGPT, Powerpool, Walken, Scallop, and others. As for the meme field, notable token cases include Myro, Ponke, Bonk, MUMU, and BEER.

SOURCE Gotbit Hedge Fund