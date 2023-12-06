Key Search Achieves Exceptional Leadership Hires

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Search , a renowned boutique Executive Search firm with more than 200 leadership hires, proudly announces its year-end review for 2023, with successful positioning of distinguished C-level leaders in top-tier tech companies and scale-ups .

Expanding Horizons: U.S. Market Entry

Key Search has achieved more than 200 leadership positions in top-tier tech companies and scale-ups.

This expansion reflects commitment to bridging leadership talent across continents, offering unique services to a broader range of clients, such as Aurum Training, Aurora Solar, Podimo, Oxyle, and Woltair and investors like Speedinvest and Redalpine.

Empowering Diversity in Talent

Utilizing an AI - driven internal platform to hire the most diverse candidates to best ensure the greatest success for the client, while also using psychometric testing to ensure an equitable process for all candidates. Key Search is constantly evolving the Insights platform with clients' needs and building long lasting relationships. Unlike your typical Executive Search firm, the team can cover all levels of searches with the utmost attention, from individual contributors to people leaders. The methodology , backed by rigorous research and assessment tools, ensures the highest level of predictability in hiring exceptional leaders.

Key Hires of C-Level in Top Industries

This year saw significant placements in CEO, CTO, CPO, COO, CFO, CCO, VPs, Directors and Board Advisor positions for our clients . These placements have been across a spectrum of industries, showcasing diverse executive needs in and hiring for investors: Bettina Curtze, Partner and CFO at Redalpine and Dan Brown, Head of Product at Speedinvest.

Special Focus: Cleantech and Climatech

Recognizing the critical importance of sustainable technology and climate-conscious leadership, Key Search has been instrumental in attracting visionary leaders who are at the forefront of environmental innovation, with the hires of:

Martin Herkommer, Head of Sales at OroraTech

Carl-Friedrich Rico zu Knyphausen, CDO at Woltair

zu Knyphausen, CDO at Woltair Tobias C. Keller, CPO at Oxyle

Dominique Kronenberg, COO at Oxyle

Angeley Mullins , CCO at Resourcify

Podcast Launch: Leaders Lounge

An endeavor to delve into the hearts and minds of our leaders' candidates, to share insightful conversations with industry pioneers, providing valuable perspectives on leadership. Now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast .

Looking Ahead for 2024

Key Search remains dedicated to connecting exceptional leaders with pioneering companies, and excited to continue the journey of shaping the future of leadership, one placement at a time.

Clients and candidates alike have recognized their commitment to integrity and excellence, reinforcing their position as a trusted partner in Executive Search for Leadership Hires .

