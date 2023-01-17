Key Search Appoints Christine Eckhaus as new Partner in San Francisco

Key Search Executive Search Welcomes Christine Eckhaus

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Search Executive Search welcomes Christine Eckhaus as their first partner in the US. Christine joins the Switzerland-based boutique executive search firm, bringing decades of experience as an executive and technical recruiting leader and business coach to her new role at Key Search.

Prior to joining Key Search, Christine worked with many top companies including Amazon, Saks.com, Mulesoft and Workday to help them grow and scale their teams. Christine was the first executive recruiter for the AWS Machine Learning team in 2017. She and her peers scaled the machine learning team from 2 to 2000 employees globally in just two years. During her time at AWS, Christine became a certified co-active coach through CTI.

As an expert with decades of experience in technical leadership recruiting who started her own business from the ground up and holds an MBA from Thunderbird University, Christine's experience aligns with Key Search's unique and highly adaptive approach to executive recruitment for some of the most successful companies in technology.

"I'm very excited to join Key Search to build our US market presence. Joining a company that invests in the future of search via technology, research, education, and people ensures the best for our clients, our candidates and our team.

"Key Search is positioned to provide unique high touch service to every client and candidate.

"We are an experienced team of phenomenal professionals who care deeply about you, your team and your business. I can't wait for the US market to experience all the advantages that working with Key Search brings."

Christine Eckhaus, Partner at Key Search.

ABOUT KEY SEARCH

Key Search is a boutique Executive Search ﬁrm with a unique track record in hiring top executives for well-known brands and start-ups in the digital space.

We are passionate about attracting and hiring exceptional leadership talent and matching it with great companies.

Everything we do is designed to enable our clients to consistently hire the very best people and help them successfully scale and transform their businesses. Backed by our unique research methodology and assessment tools, we match professional skillset, human qualities and the company culture to deliver the highest level of predictability of hiring top performers.

