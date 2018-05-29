Key Studies at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Demonstrate MammaPrint® and BluePrint's® Utility in Personalizing Neoadjuvant Treatment Approaches for Early-Stage Breast Cancer Patients

Residual cancer burden (RCB) as prognostic in the I-SPY 2 trial (Abstract 520: Poster Session: Saturday, June 2, 8:00-11:30 a.m. CDT, Hall A, Poster Board #12; Poster Discussion Session: Saturday, June 2, 3:00-4:15 p.m. CDT, Hall D1)1

I-SPY 2 is a neoadjuvant Phase II study. A MammaPrint High Risk result is a prerequisite for patients included in the trial which aims to establish which new targeted drug agents are most effective with which types of breast cancer tumors by learning more about which early indicators of response are predictors of treatment success.

Follow-up results from the I-SPY 2 trial will show that residual cancer burden (RCB) is a prognostic indicator for overall outcomes in patients pre-selected by MammaPrint. RCB quantifies the amount of residual cancer in patients who did not achieve pathologic complete response (pCR), which is defined as the complete absence of cancer after neoadjuvant therapy. Overall, estimates of three-year event free survival (EFS) for patients in the four RCB classes (pCR=RCB-0, RCB-I, RCB-II, RCB-III) are 94%, 87%, 80%, and 62%, respectively. These findings support the use of RCB as a prognostic measure in predicting long-term health outcomes in patients with high-risk breast cancer.

Pathological complete response in basal subtype tumors predicts improved distant metastasis free survival in the NBRST trial (Abstract 590: Poster Session: Saturday, June 2, 8:00-11:30 a.m. CDT, Hall A, Poster Board #82)2

The prospective, observational NBRST trial included 1,072 eligible patients enrolled from June 2011 to December 2014. The long-term follow-up of these neoadjuvant-treated patients will be reported. Patients who had a pCR have significantly better three-year distant metastasis-free interval (DMFI) (P<0.001) than those patients with residual disease (RD).

In particular, Basal-type patients with a pCR showed significantly better three-year DMFI than those with RD (DMFI 94% vs. 68% respectively, HR 0.13, 95% CI: 0.048-0.36, p<0.001). Additionally, long-term follow-up showed that Low Risk Luminal A patients did not significantly benefit from neoadjuvant chemotherapy but do have an exceptional three-year DMFI.

Using MammaPrint and BluePrint together identified which molecular subtypes (Basal, HER2, High Risk Luminal B and Low Risk Luminal A) were most responsive to neoadjuvant chemotherapy by both pCR rate and long-term survival.

Dr. William Audeh, Chief Medical Officer at Agendia, said:

"The new data from the I-SPY 2 and NBRST trials presented at ASCO show that pCR is a useful predictor of improved patient outcomes and provide further evidence supporting the benefits of MammaPrint and BluePrint testing in the neoadjuvant setting. These findings add to the wealth of data demonstrating the clinical utility and versatility of MammaPrint and BluePrint. The essential, unique genomic information provided by these tests supports physicians and their patients in making personalized treatment management decisions."

1 Residual cancer burden (RCB) as prognostic in the I-SPY 2 trial. Poster presented at ASCO. June 2018; Chicago, Illinois.

2 Pathological complete response in basal subtype tumors to predict improved distant metastasis free survival in the NBRST trial. Poster presented at ASCO. June 2018; Chicago, Illinois.

About MammaPrint®

MammaPrint is an in vitro diagnostic medical device, performed as a testing service in a central laboratory, using the gene expression profile of breast cancer tissue samples to assess a patient's risk for distant metastasis. The device is FDA-cleared and CE-marked, enabling use in the European Union. The MammaPrint® BluePrint® next-generation sequencing-based kit is a CE-marked device currently available for use in cancer centers in select regions of the world.

MammaPrint is indicated for use by physicians as a prognostic marker only, along with other clinical-pathological factors. It is not intended to determine the outcome of disease, nor to suggest or infer an individual patient's response to therapy.

About BluePrint®

BluePrint is an 80-gene complementary test provided with MammaPrint which allows functional molecular subtyping of a breast cancer sample into three distinct subtypes: Luminal-type, HER2-type and Basal-type, each with marked differences in long-term outcome and response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

About Agendia

Agendia is a privately held, leading molecular diagnostics company that develops and markets genomic diagnostic products, which help support physicians with their complex treatment decisions. Agendia's breast cancer tests were developed using an unbiased gene selection by analyzing the complete human genome. Agendia's offerings include the MammaPrint® 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test, and the BluePrint® Molecular Subtyping Test, both on microarray technology, and the new MammaPrint BluePrint Recurrence and Molecular Subtyping test, on NGS technology.

In addition, Agendia has a pipeline of other genomic products in development. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, leading cancer centers and academic groups to develop companion diagnostic tests in the area of oncology.

