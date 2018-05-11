Key takeaways from Channel Partners 2018 (VIDEO)

MONROE, La., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Channel Partners 2018, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) highlighted changes to its Channel Partner Program, including expanded training, tools and programs partners need to enable digital transformation for their customers. CenturyLink leaders also shared insights into drivers in the Channel and how those are shifting the business landscape for partners.

Watch an update from Garrett Gee, vice president, indirect sales:

https://youtu.be/O8uQoYW_bi8

Garrett Gee shares an update on CenturyLink's Channel Partner Program and insights into drivers in the Channel and how those are shifting the business landscape for partners

Key takeaways from Channel Partners 2018:

John DeLozier, vice president, strategic partners and alliances:

Competition is increasing for agents. New partner types -- including value-added resellers, managed security service providers and IoT vendors -- are challenging agents as they move to provide underlying network capabilities, in addition to hardware and software solutions. These partners are interested in working with providers that can deliver global network reach as well as a comprehensive portfolio of solutions.

Garrett Gee, vice president, indirect sales:

Hybrid IT, SD-WAN and security are top of mind for partners. As customers continue on their digital transformation journeys, they are evolving their networks to better support mission-critical business and cloud initiatives. As a result, they are seeking partners to help them implement hybrid IT environments that can leverage existing investments, such as MPLS, while adding next-generation network capabilities, all while maintaining high application performance and security across the network.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

