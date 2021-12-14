Key To Life Supply: Help save bees by planting trees

Most landscaping companies plant non-pollinating and non-fruiting trees because they are cheap, they grow quickly and they require little/no maintenance. The problem is that if we fill neighborhoods with these trees, we are discouraging the presence of pollinating insects and thus decreasing the health of the food we may be trying to grow in the process. If just 10-25% of the trees in our neighborhoods were replaced with fruiting trees, not only would we have more readily available food for ourselves, but bee populations would skyrocket! This would increase yields of locally grown produce and discourage population growth of high-allergen non-pollinating bees like hornets, wasps and yellowjackets.

To top it all off, fruiting plants have beautiful spring blooms! This not only adds to the aesthetic quality of your property, but it significantly increases the value of your property as well. A full spring blossom of a fruit tree is truly a sight to behold. The smells, the colors and the promise of a bountiful summer harvest are pleasing to the spirit as well as the senses. As General Katsumoto (played by Ken Watanabe) says in the movie The Last Samurai "The perfect blossom is a rare thing. You could spend your life looking for one, and it would not be a wasted life." Even though fruit trees require some maintenance in the form of pruning, slightly more watering and a need to continuously harvest to encourage proper fruit quality, the work is worth it.

The good news is that planting these trees can be incredibly easy, and learning how to care for these trees is a very simple process that anybody can do. If you would like to learn more about how to plant and take care of fruit trees in your community, please feel free to contact us at Key to Life supply! Also, don't wait for spring to start planning and ordering trees! Most tree farms and arbories are pre-sold out of stock before spring even arrives! We highly encourage you to take the steps necessary to help rebuild your local bee populations and bring value to your family and your community.

If you have any questions, please contact us directly at www.keytolifesupply.com !!

SOURCE Key To Life