Key Trends & Developments in the Chinese Aluminium Market 2022-2026: Growing Popularity of Recycled Aluminium and Growing Application in Power Grid & Power Generation Industries

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Aluminium Market (by Production & Consumption): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese aluminium market is forecasted to reach US$86.86 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Factors such as increasing construction activity, rising incorporation in the automotive & transportation industry, expanding urbanization, accelerating demand for aluminium from packaged food manufacturers and surging adoption in electric vehicles would drive the growth of the market.

However, market growth is set to be challenged by the implementation of stricter environmental regulations by the government and related associations, slowdown in new capacity additions and health effects of aluminium. A few notable trends include expansion of electronics manufacturing market, growing application of aluminium in power grid & power generation industries and escalating popularity of recycled aluminium.



Aluminium is the world's most abundant metal and is the third most common element comprising 8% of the earth's crust. The versatility of aluminium makes it the most widely used metal after steel. China dominates production as well as consumption of aluminium accounting for nearly half of the global production and consumption.

The market is segmented on the basis of production and consumption. Furthermore, the Chinese aluminium consumption is bifurcated into construction, transportation, packaging, electrical, machinery & equipment, consumer durables and other end-users, in terms of end-users.

The construction sector would remain the major driver of the aluminium market trends owing to surging expenditure on infrastructure and residential development projects in the region as well as increasing shift towards green construction technology, where aluminium fabrications, aluminium castings, aluminium extrusions, and aluminium profiles are key components of construction materials.



